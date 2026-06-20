Mukesh and Nita Ambani attended the wedding of Supriya Sule's daughter Revati in Mumbai. The couple was joined by their son Anant and Radhika Merchant. Amitabh Bachchan's family and Shah Rukh Khan were also part of the star-studded event.

Reliance Industries Limited Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani and his wife, Reliance Foundation Founder-Chairperson Nita Ambani, graced the wedding celebrations of Lok Sabha MP Supriya Sule's daughter Revati in Mumbai. The couple arrived amid tight security as they received a warm welcome at the Jio Convention Centre on Saturday evening.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

For the wedding, Mukesh Ambani was dressed in a classic black bandhgala-style suit with matching black trousers. Keeping it tailored and minimalist, he completed the look with a red pocket square. On the other hand, Nita Ambani looked gorgeous in an ivory silk saree with intricate embroidery and a stunning border. She accessorised her look with elaborate jewellery, including a statement necklace, matching earrings, rings, and more. She also carried a small bag.

Also present at the wedding were Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani's younger son, Anant Ambani, along with his wife, Radhika Merchant. They were engaged in a light-hearted conversation with Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan. Big B arrived to attend the wedding ceremony of Revati Sule with his wife, Jaya Bachchan and daughter Shweta Bachchan Nanda. Actor-politician Ravi Kishan also attended the function.

Shah Rukh Khan's viral dance at pre-wedding bash

Earlier, several videos from the pre-wedding bash of Revati Sule went viral on social media, with one of them featuring Shah Rukh Khan grabbing attention with his dance moves. Singer Rahul Vaidya, who performed at the function of Revati and Sarang, shared an adorable video in which SRK is seen dancing with the couple on his song 'Koi Mil Gaya' from 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai'.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by RAHUL VAIDYA (LIVE) (@rahulvaidyalive)

"King Khan graced our stage last night! What a night for Revati and Sarang #rahulvaidya #shahrukhkhan,." Rahul captioned the post. (ANI)