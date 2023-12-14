In pictures: Chikankari of Mijwan to high jewellery line, Manish Malhotra's first global store in Dubai

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Manish Malhotra's first global flagship store in Dubai marks a momentous moment for Indian Couture.

    Manish Malhotra revealed that he opened his first-ever fashion store in Dubai which has India's story. 

    Every nook and cranny of the store embodies the essence of India, from the classic Chikankari of Mijwan to the artisanal threads of Kashmir. 

    It also has the superb craftsmanship of Zardosi, and his hallmark sequins from craftsmen across the country that combines "The India Story" in his signature beautiful manner.

    This 5000 sq ft ivory palatial extravaganza is located at the Fashion Avenue in Dubai Mall and is amongst all the top global luxury brands. 
     

    It represents a modern and ever-evolving India that is contemporary yet embraces its' culture and beautiful workmanship.

    Manish said, "The Dubai store is a mirror of my home, where every visitor is greeted with Indian culture and genuine hospitality."

