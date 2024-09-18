Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    What research reveals about the ideal age gap between husband and wife

    The ideal age difference between partners is a matter of personal preference. However, experts suggest a certain age gap can be beneficial.

    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Sep 18, 2024, 1:41 PM IST

    Many couples with large or small age gaps live happily ever after. Elders say that if there is pure love between the two, age is not a barrier. Many believe that there should be an age gap between a man and a woman. So here is information on what the right age gap should be.

    According to some studies, this age gap is important for mental and physical health. This study says that the age gap directly affects the life of the couple. Some argue that couples with smaller age gaps are more compatible.

    In the past, there was a rule that the girl should be younger than the boy. Today times have changed, and boys are marrying girls who are two to three years older than them. It is impossible to say who should be older. Elders argue that the boy should be older.

    The age gap between a couple/husband and wife affects their emotional and mental state. But that doesn't mean that the age gap alone strengthens their relationship. Apart from age, there are other factors that affect life. The choice of age gap depends entirely on the person's life experience, love, understanding and attitude towards each other. Today, whether male or female, they have the freedom to decide how old they want their partner to be.

    If both are happy with each other's love, the age gap will never negatively affect your relationship or marriage. Age gap is never the reason for the success or failure of any relationship. But there are examples of people who are away for this reason.

    The concept of age gap is decreasing in urban areas. It can be said that the number of people who consider age gap as a big deal is decreasing. But in rural areas, it is believed that the man should be two to four years older than the girl. People in rural areas accept couples with larger age gaps. So let's see what is the right age gap.

    According to some studies, the age difference between a couple or husband and wife should be 2 to 5 years. But couples have to decide who should be older. The study says that the choice of age gap is a personal matter.

