Belly Fat: This Ayurvedic Powder in Warm Water Can Melt That Stubborn Tummy Fat
Losing weight feels like a real struggle these days, right? Our modern lifestyle and food habits are making many of us deal with obesity. But don't worry, Ayurvedic experts have a simple trick up their sleeve to help you lose weight easily.
13
Image Credit : Chat gpt
Medicine that reduces belly fat
Fat often gathers around the stomach, making it look saggy. To tackle this belly fat, you need a mix of Ayurvedic remedies and regular exercise. Experts suggest drinking Ashwagandha powder in water on an empty stomach every morning for faster results.
Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source
23
Image Credit : Getty
Fat disappears with ashwagandha
Ashwagandha does more than just help you relax and sleep better. When you're stressed, your body produces more cortisol, a hormone that stores fat and makes you feel hungry. Ashwagandha powder helps control this cortisol, stopping you from stress-eating. Its antioxidants also boost your metabolism, helping you burn more calories even when you're resting.
33
Image Credit : Getty
How to drink?
You can easily find Ashwagandha powder in any Ayurvedic store. Just mix half a teaspoon in a glass of lukewarm water every morning. You can add a bit of honey for taste. If you don't like powder, soak dried Ashwagandha roots overnight. In the morning, boil the water, strain it, and drink it warm for the best results.
Explore the latest Lifestyle News covering fashion, wellness, travel, Food and Recipes, and more. Stay updated with trending Health News, fitness tips, and expert insights to inspire your daily living. Discover personalized lifestyle trends that keep you stylish and informed. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for everything that adds value to your everyday life.
Latest Videos