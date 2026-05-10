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Fat disappears with ashwagandha

Ashwagandha does more than just help you relax and sleep better. When you're stressed, your body produces more cortisol, a hormone that stores fat and makes you feel hungry. Ashwagandha powder helps control this cortisol, stopping you from stress-eating. Its antioxidants also boost your metabolism, helping you burn more calories even when you're resting.