Curd Water: Can Diluted Dahi Really Help You Lose Weight? Here’s What Experts Say!
We all know dahi is one of the healthiest foods. Many of us have a habit of finishing our meals with curd rice. But did you know that just adding a little water to your curd can actually double its benefits?
Improves digestion
Supplies water to the body
Drinking curd mixed with water helps keep your body's water levels balanced. It's a fantastic drink to stay energised, especially during hot days.
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Increases immunity
Helps in weight control
The buttermilk you make by adding water to curd is very low in calories. Drinking this keeps your stomach full for a long time. This stops you from eating again and again when you're not hungry.
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What is the correct method?
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