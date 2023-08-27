Lifestyle

Ashwagandha to Lavender: 5 herbs that can be smocked for Anxiety

Lavender to ashwagandha are 5 herbs that potentially ease anxiety. From calming aromas to GABA interaction, their effects vary

Passion Flower

Passion flower has been used traditionally to alleviate anxiety and improve sleep quality. Smoking passion flower can provide a mild sedative experience

Chamomile

Chamomile is renowned for its calming properties. Its gentle, floral aroma and bioactive compounds like apigenin promote relaxation, reduce stress, and aid sleep

Lavender

Lavender's sweet fragrance has been linked to stress reduction for centuries. Its essential oils contain compounds like linalool, which may have anxiolytic effects

Ashwagandha

Ashwagandha is an adaptogenic herb known for its stress-reducing properties. Ashwagandha may deliver a swift dose of relaxation, potentially aiding those dealing with anxiety

Valerian

Valerian root has been used as a natural remedy for anxiety and insomnia. Its active compounds may promote relaxation by interacting with GABA receptors in the brain

