How to remove fish smell from your kitchen?

Remove Fish Smell From House: The smell of fish can often be described as strong and distinct, typically associated with a slightly pungent or briny odor. Fresh fish usually have a clean, ocean-like scent, while fish that are not fresh may have a more overpowering, sour, or ammonia-like smell, which can indicate spoilage. This article explores effective ways to eliminate lingering fish odors from your home after cooking.

The kitchen is a vital part of any home. The aroma of cooking often permeates the entire house, especially when preparing non-vegetarian dishes. The smell can linger even the next day. Fish, in particular, has a strong odor that pervades from cleaning to cooking.

Freshly caught fish rarely leaves a lingering smell. However, fish transported from afar and stored on ice can create a strong odor. This article offers tips to prevent fish smells in your kitchen and home after cooking.

Tips to prevent fish smell after cooking: Baking Soda: Baking soda effectively neutralizes kitchen odors, including fish smells from sinks, utensils, and refrigerators. Here's how to use it:

Using baking soda to remove fish smell: Heat 2-4 liters of water. Add 2-3 spoons of baking soda and 1 spoon of lemon juice. Soak fish-cooked utensils for 15 minutes. Wash and dry as usual to eliminate fish odor from utensils and prevent it from spreading.

Removing fish smell from the refrigerator: Empty the refrigerator. Mix water, baking soda, and vinegar in a bowl. Spray the mixture inside the refrigerator. Wait 10 minutes, then clean as usual to eliminate the fish odor.

