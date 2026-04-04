1 6 Image Credit : Asianet News

DIY Kitchenware: Don't throw that coconut shell! Make these 5 cool kitchen items for free

Making your kitchen eco-friendly and budget-friendly is a big trend now. After eating the coconut, we usually just throw the shell away. But that same shell is strong, durable, and perfect for making natural kitchen utensils. With a bit of creativity, some sandpaper, and food-safe polish, you can create wooden-look utensils right at home. They look rustic and are completely safe to use. Let's check out 5 utensils you can easily make from coconut shells.