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DIY Kitchenware: Don't throw that coconut shell! Make these 5 cool kitchen items for free
Want to make your kitchen eco-friendly on a budget? You can easily make 5 cool utensils at home from coconut shells—like a soup ladle, rice paddle, bowls, a skimmer, and salad tossers. Here's how you can get that rustic look with a low-cost option.
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DIY Kitchenware: Don't throw that coconut shell! Make these 5 cool kitchen items for free
Making your kitchen eco-friendly and budget-friendly is a big trend now. After eating the coconut, we usually just throw the shell away. But that same shell is strong, durable, and perfect for making natural kitchen utensils. With a bit of creativity, some sandpaper, and food-safe polish, you can create wooden-look utensils right at home. They look rustic and are completely safe to use. Let's check out 5 utensils you can easily make from coconut shells.
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Soup ladle
First, take half a coconut shell and clean it well. Then, sand it until it's smooth. You can attach a strong wooden stick or the handle of an old spoon to create a beautiful soup ladle. It's lightweight and perfect for serving hot soup or sambar. The natural brown texture also gives your kitchen a lovely rustic feel.
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Rice paddle
You can make a rice paddle from a wide, flat piece of coconut shell. Just shape it properly. It's great for serving rice or dishing out khichdi. Make sure you smooth the edges so they don't feel sharp in your hand. A light polish with coconut oil will give it a nice shine.
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Small bowl
Clean out half a coconut shell and sand the inside surface until it's smooth. You can use this as a small bowl for serving dips, chutneys, or dry fruits. You can also make small testing spoons from the leftover pieces. They look super stylish for party servings.
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Skimmer
If you have a large, thick shell, you can make a skimmer out of it. Just drill small holes into the shell. This will help you lift out pakoras or vadas while frying. Remember to keep the holes evenly spaced and make sure the edges are smooth.
ALSO READ: DIY Sprayer: Turn That Old Oil Can into a Handy Water Sprayer for Your Plants
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Salad tossers
Take two long pieces of coconut shell, sand them down, and attach them to wooden handles to create a set of salad tossers. This is a great natural alternative to plastic ones. They are also very light and convenient for mixing salads.
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