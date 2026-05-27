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Inside GT Captain Shubman Gill’s Chandigarh Villa & His Contemporary Lifestyle Choices
Shubman Gill’s Chandigarh villa blends modern architecture with family warmth. From sprawling gardens to private gym, here are six defining aspects of his ₹3.2 crore residence and lifestyle.
Chandigarh Villa Location
Shubman Gill owns a multi‑acre villa in Chandigarh, valued at ₹3.2 crore. The all‑white building with a navy‑blue rooftop resembles luxury properties often seen in Indian films. Its design reflects a blend of modern architecture and understated elegance, making it one of the most striking celebrity residences in the city.
Sprawling Garden
One of the villa’s highlights is its expansive garden. Trimmed grass, groomed shrubs, and vast open spaces provide a serene environment. The garden is used for family gatherings, outdoor workouts, and morning or evening tea sessions. It adds both charm and functionality, making the outdoor area central to Gill’s lifestyle.
Interior Design
The interiors follow contemporary themes with pastel and neutral shades. Bedrooms are designed for relaxation, while the living room features comfortable seating, a red‑brick wall, artefacts, and golden light fixtures. The all‑white interiors mirror the villa’s exterior, creating harmony throughout the property. The design reflects Gill’s calm and modern personality.
Private Gym
A private gym inside the villa highlights Gill’s commitment to fitness. Equipped for regular training, it allows him to maintain peak performance during the season. The gym reflects his dedication to health and discipline, ensuring his home supports his professional demands as much as his personal comfort.
Family Residence
Shubman Gill lives in the villa with his parents, sister, and furry companions. The family‑oriented environment is evident in the warm interiors and shared spaces. His home offers glimpses of his personal life, balancing celebrity status with grounded family values. The villa is both a retreat and a hub of togetherness.
Lifestyle Expansion
While the Chandigarh villa embodies his roots, Gill has also purchased a ₹20 crore apartment in Mumbai. With sea views and luxury amenities, the property reflects his expanding lifestyle choices. Together, the Chandigarh villa and Mumbai apartment symbolize his success, balancing tradition with modern luxury.
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