3 3 Image Credit : our own

How to make Maggi Masala

First, lightly dry roast all the whole spices—coriander, cumin, fennel, cloves, and cinnamon—in a pan. Make sure they don't burn. Let them cool down completely, then grind them into a fine powder. Next, add the onion powder, garlic powder, amchur, cornflour, salt, and sugar to the mix and give it one final blitz in the grinder. That's it! Your homemade Maggi masala is ready. Store it in an airtight glass jar, and it will last for months. It's healthier and even tastier than the store-bought version. Try sprinkling it on stir-fried veggies for extra flavour!