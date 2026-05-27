Love Maggi? Here's How to Make That Magic Masala at Home in 10 Mins!
Let's be honest, the real hero of Maggi is its tastemaker masala. What if we told you that you can whip up this exact same magic masala at home? And that too, in just 10 minutes!
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Masala
For most of us, Maggi is the ultimate comfort food. It's our go-to option when we're super hungry and don't have time to cook. The best part is its unique taste, which comes from that special masala sachet. People use this tastemaker in other dishes too. Now, you can make this exact masala at home in just ten minutes, without any preservatives.
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Ingredients for Maggi Masala
Making this masala at home is surprisingly easy and quick. Especially in the summer, nobody wants to spend hours in the kitchen. You just need common spices like coriander seeds, cumin, fennel seeds, cloves, and cinnamon. Along with these, you'll need onion powder, garlic powder, amchur (dry mango powder), cornflour, salt, and a bit of sugar.
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How to make Maggi Masala
First, lightly dry roast all the whole spices—coriander, cumin, fennel, cloves, and cinnamon—in a pan. Make sure they don't burn. Let them cool down completely, then grind them into a fine powder. Next, add the onion powder, garlic powder, amchur, cornflour, salt, and sugar to the mix and give it one final blitz in the grinder. That's it! Your homemade Maggi masala is ready. Store it in an airtight glass jar, and it will last for months. It's healthier and even tastier than the store-bought version. Try sprinkling it on stir-fried veggies for extra flavour!
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