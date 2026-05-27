The renowned potato chip brand Lay's has ventured into the restaurant business, opening potato-themed eateries in Madrid and Shanghai. These concepts, like Pilla Tortilla in Madrid and a pop-up in Shanghai, offer immersive dining experiences that creatively use the potato in everything from main courses to desserts.

Opening a bag of chips is no longer the only thing Lay's does. Now, the well-known potato chip company has created eateries with a potato theme. It began in Madrid and has now spread to Shanghai, where PepsiCo has created unique restaurant concepts that transform the brand's most well-known component into a whole eating experience. These eateries are thoughtfully created culinary experiences that investigate how one basic ingredient—the potato—can be transformed into inventive recipes, immersive spaces, and even partnerships with the arts and fashion industries.

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Pilla Tortilla, PepsiCo's first international restaurant concept under Lay's, was the company's first foray into the restaurant industry. The plan was to use Lay's chips in the recipe to reimagine Spain's well-known tortilla, the traditional potato omelette.

Tortillas can be ordered here in a variety of ways, such as slices, sandwiches, or large servings for sharing. The classic meal is given a contemporary touch by a number of toppings and taste combinations. Some versions had pulled pig, anchovies or crispy pork belly with sauces, while others used hot sausage with brie and honey.

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Additionally, the menu featured foods that went beyond tortillas, such as fish and chips prepared with Lay's Salt and Vinegar chips, mussels served with crumbled chips, and desserts that combined goat cheese, chocolate, honey, and even Lay's for contrast.

China's first Lay's Potato Restaurant

In Shanghai's hip Xintiandi neighbourhood, PepsiCo opened China's first Lay's Potato Restaurant after Madrid. Although this restaurant is only open for a short period, it is far more engaging. From the field to the completed chip, the restaurant's design aims to depict the tale of the potato.

Large, whimsical artwork with a potato theme was made in collaboration with fashion brand 8ON8 for the building's exterior. With textures, colours, and displays influenced by Lay's packaging and potato cultivation, the interior design revolves around the potato and chip motif.

Guests can move through different spaces that explain how potatoes are grown, processed and turned into chips. There are private dining rooms, open seating areas and terrace spaces that make the experience feel interactive rather than just decorative.

From appetisers and main courses to desserts and beverages, the cuisine blends Eastern and Western culinary techniques. Four mashed potato dishes that are only available in Shanghai are among the most unique items on the menu. These include octopus, prawns, strawberry and mango with mashed potatoes.

The Shanghai restaurant offers limited-edition Lay's apparel, accessories, and fashion partnerships in a dedicated merchandising department.