An American traveler ranked Karnataka as India’s best state after two weeks in Bengaluru, praising its modern lifestyle, startup culture, temples, and dining scene, while humorously criticizing the city’s traffic.

An American traveler exploring India to determine the best state has placed Karnataka at the top of his personal rankings. In a recent video, he described Bengaluru as a city “living in the future,” highlighting its modern lifestyle, thriving startup culture, and vibrant dining spaces.

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He spent two weeks in Bengaluru and was struck by the city’s green spaces, beautifully constructed temples, and the energy of its culture. While praising the futuristic feel, he humorously called the traffic “diabolical.”

Bengaluru’s Blend Of Modernity And Tradition

The traveler expressed disappointment at the negative portrayal India often receives online, saying social media has “done India dirty.” He emphasized how his experience in Karnataka contradicted those perceptions, pointing to the state’s thriving culture and innovation.

Beyond Bengaluru, he noted the distinct traditions and diversity across Karnataka, reinforcing his view that the state offers more than just its capital city.

His video quickly gained traction, resonating with audiences who appreciated his candid observations and recognition of Karnataka’s unique blend of modernity and heritage.