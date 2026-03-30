You can use smaller bottles for easy kitchen storage. They're perfect for everything from tea leaves to whole spices. This saves space and also puts the bottles to good use.
Use acrylic paint, glitter, or ribbons to create floral designs on bottles. Add artificial flowers for a stunning, royal-looking decor piece for any room.
The narrow neck of a wine bottle makes a perfect candle holder. Use a slightly thick candle, and leave the bottle plain or paint it for a personalized touch.
Place LED fairy lights inside a glass bottle to make a charming decorative lamp. Add butterfly stickers for a magical touch and place it in your living room for a cozy glow.
Vastu Tip: One glass of water in the kitchen can bring luck overnight.
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