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Don't throw away wine bottles, learn 8 DIY reuse ideas

Got empty wine bottles lying around? Don't just throw them in the trash. We've got 8 amazing DIY ideas to turn them into stunning home decor pieces.
lifestyle Mar 30 2026
Author: Indrakshi Samanta Image Credits:PINTEREST
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Make a bangle holder from a wine bottle

You can easily turn an empty wine bottle into a cool bangle holder. It can hold up to 2 dozen bangles, keeping them safe and organised. A perfect and stylish solution!
Image credits: GEMINI AI
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Spice or dry storage

You can use smaller bottles for easy kitchen storage. They're perfect for everything from tea leaves to whole spices. This saves space and also puts the bottles to good use.

Image credits: GEMINI AI
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Painted decor piece

Use acrylic paint, glitter, or ribbons to create floral designs on bottles. Add artificial flowers for a stunning, royal-looking decor piece for any room.

Image credits: PINTEREST
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Make a planter from a glass bottle

If you have a glass cutter, you can create beautiful small planters. Just cut the wine bottle vertically from the top. It's a great way to add some greenery to your space.
Image credits: GEMINI AI
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Make a candle holder

The narrow neck of a wine bottle makes a perfect candle holder. Use a slightly thick candle, and leave the bottle plain or paint it for a personalized touch. 

Image credits: GEMINI AI
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Decorate with seashells

If you have a colourful wine bottle, you can decorate it further. Just stick on some seashells and pearls, and place it on a shelf. It makes for a lovely, beach-themed decor item.
Image credits: PINTEREST
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Wine bottle DIY lamp

Place LED fairy lights inside a glass bottle to make a charming decorative lamp. Add butterfly stickers for a magical touch and place it in your living room for a cozy glow.

Image credits: PINTEREST

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