4 4 Image Credit : Asianet News

The moment I first saw Venkatesh

Khushbu vividly remembers the moment she first saw Venkatesh. She was surprised to learn that the hero was producer D. Ramanaidu's son. She recalls thinking, 'Oh wow! A film with a big banner's heir will definitely be a grand launch.' She said, 'I can never forget seeing Venkatesh for the first time at their old Jubilee Hills house in Hyderabad. He came in a white-and-white dress and introduced himself with an Americanized accent, saying, 'Hi, I am Venky!' It's still fresh in my mind.' The film's photo shoot happened in late December 1985, and it was launched in Chennai on January 1, 1986. Khushbu feels that starting her South Indian career with 'Kaliyuga Pandavulu' was the best decision of her life.