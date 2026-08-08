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The perfect recipe for this monsoon is Fish Pulusu

Sunday means a spicy non-veg feast. Instead of the usual chicken or mutton, try this Fish Pulusu—it's perfect for the rainy season and good for your health too. Just imagine this tangy curry with hot rice... it's absolutely mouth-watering. The flavour only gets better and can be enjoyed for up to three days. To get that perfect taste, the right mix of masalas and the cooking technique are key. Follow our steps to get a thick, flavourful gravy every time.