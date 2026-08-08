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Why Does Fish Pulusu Taste Better the Next Day? Here’s the Secret Behind This Andhra Classic
Fish Pulusu is a spicy, tangy Andhra-style fish curry made with tamarind, chillies and aromatic spices. Discover why this comforting South Indian classic tastes even more delicious the next day.
The perfect recipe for this monsoon is Fish Pulusu
Ingredients you'll need
Here's what you need: Fish pieces – ½ kg, Onions – 2, Tomatoes – 2, Green chillies – 3, Tamarind – small lemon-sized ball, Ginger-garlic paste – 1 tbsp, Chilli powder – 1½ tbsp, Turmeric – ½ tsp, Coriander powder – 1 tsp, Cumin powder – ½ tsp, Fenugreek powder – a pinch, Salt – to taste, Oil – 4 tbsp, Curry leaves – 2 sprigs, Coriander – a little.
Prep the fish: Clean the fish pieces well and drain all the water. Add a little turmeric and salt, mix, and set aside for 10 minutes. This helps the fish absorb flavour and reduces any smell.
How to make Fish Pulusu
- First, soak the tamarind in hot water, then squeeze out the pulp and keep it aside.
- Now, heat oil in a thick-bottomed pot or a traditional clay pot.
- Once the oil is hot, add fenugreek seeds and curry leaves.
- Next, add finely chopped onions and green chillies, and sauté until the onions turn soft and light brown.
- Add the ginger-garlic paste and cook until the raw smell disappears.
- Then, add the tomato pieces and cook them until they turn mushy.
- Now, add chilli powder, turmeric, coriander powder, cumin powder, and a little salt. Mix well and sauté slowly until oil starts separating from the masala.
- Finally, pour in the tamarind pulp and enough water, and bring the gravy to a rolling boil. Only then should you add the fish pieces, one by one.
Don't stir too much with a ladle
The taste is amazing the next day
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