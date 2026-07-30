Reheating Fridge Leftovers Again And Again? Experts Reveal the Truth
We all have a habit of storing leftover food in the fridge and reheating it multiple times. But is this practice safe? In this article, we'll take a detailed look at how to safely reheat food from the fridge.
Is it safe to reheat food from the fridge?
In our homes, if there's leftover food, we immediately put it in the fridge. It's a daily habit for most of us to reheat and eat that food the next day or even a few days later. Many people wonder if this is the right thing to do and if it can cause any health problems. Generally, experts say there's no major issue in reheating food just once after it has been refrigerated. However, they also point out that we need to be mindful of a few important things.
What's the problem with reheating again and again?
Problems start when you repeatedly heat, cool, and then leave food at room temperature for a long time. This process increases bacterial growth, making the food likely to spoil. More importantly, the food's taste, texture, and nutritional value decrease significantly. For example, if you leave cooked food outside the fridge for more than four hours, bacteria will multiply rapidly. This can cause digestive issues, so it's best to avoid this habit.
Which foods need to be handled with extra care?
You need to be extra careful when reheating certain foods. This list includes cooked rice, chicken, other non-vegetarian dishes, fish, eggs, dairy products, and curries. These foods have a higher risk of bacterial growth. So, when you reheat them, you must ensure the food is heated thoroughly and all parts reach the same temperature. For example, eating a chicken curry that was refrigerated and not heated completely can be dangerous.
What should you do to reheat food safely?
There are a few ways to reheat food safely. After cooking, let the food cool down a bit and then immediately put it in airtight containers in the fridge. Take out only the amount you need to reheat. Don't heat the whole container and then put the leftovers back in the fridge. It's essential to heat the food well, preferably above 74 degrees Celsius. Also, remember not to leave cooked food outside the fridge for more than two hours.
Just changing this one habit is enough!
From now on, you can make a small change when you store leftover food. After cooking, divide the food into smaller portions and store them in separate airtight containers in the fridge. This way, you can take out and reheat only the amount you need. You can avoid heating the entire batch unnecessarily. This one habit will not only reduce food waste but also ensure food safety. This is very important for our health.
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