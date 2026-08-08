So, is using an iron tawa a piece of cake? Not really. It needs a bit more love and care compared to a non-stick pan. Before you use a new iron tawa, you have to 'season' it properly. This usually means applying oil and heating it to create a natural non-stick layer. After cooking, never leave it wet. You must dry it completely and apply a thin layer of oil to stop it from rusting. If you don't take care of it, your dosas will stick and you'll end up with a rusty pan.

On the other hand, a non-stick tawa is all about convenience. The batter spreads easily, and the dosa flips without any fuss. This makes it a great choice for people new to cooking. Plus, you can cook with very little oil, which is a big win for many. During the morning rush, a non-stick tawa can be a real time-saver.

But here's the main thing to remember with non-stick pans: you have to protect the coating. Never use metal spoons, knives, or spatulas on it, as they can scratch the surface. Stick to wooden or silicone tools. Also, avoid heating the pan on high flame when it's empty. Always follow the instructions that came with the tawa.