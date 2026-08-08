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Guru Udhayam (Jupiter) 2026

In astrology, people consider Guru Bhagavan (Jupiter) an auspicious planet and the guru of the gods. His movements, like transits, setting, and rising, create positive and negative impacts on all zodiac signs. Currently, Guru is weak as he is in a 'set' position in his exalted sign, Cancer. However, on August 10, 2026, Guru will rise in Cancer. This rise will double his power, especially since he is already forming the Hans Mahapurusha Rajayogam, and will shower special blessings on a few zodiacs.