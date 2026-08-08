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4 Zodiac Signs That May Gain Luck and Prosperity: Jupiter Rises in Cancer on August 10, 2026
Guru Udhayam in Cancer on August 10, 2026, is considered significant in astrology. Discover the four zodiac signs that may experience favourable changes, new opportunities, financial gains and career growth.
Guru Udhayam (Jupiter) 2026
Cancer
Position: 1st House (Lagna).
Benefits: Your self-confidence and courage will shoot up. Long-pending tasks will finally get completed successfully. People in jobs can expect a promotion or a salary hike. New sources of income will open up. Your family will enjoy peace and happiness.
Virgo
Position: 11th House (House of Gains).
Benefits: After August 10, unexpected good things will come your way. Your income will increase a lot, and business owners will make good profits. Past investments will give you excellent returns. You will get friendship and support from respected people in society. Your financial situation will become strong, increasing happiness in the family.
Libra
Position: 10th House (House of Career).
Benefits: People in business and professional fields will see amazing growth. You will get the right recognition and rewards for your hard work at the office. Job seekers might land a good-paying job. Business people will sign profitable new deals. With Guru's blessings, your financial problems will go away and your economic status will improve.
Sagittarius
Position: 8th House (House of Longevity/Sudden Gains).
Benefits: You can expect sudden money and financial gains. Matters related to your ancestral property will have favourable results. You will see positive changes in your career and job prospects. Your financial situation will become much stronger than before. Any disagreements in the family will disappear, and unity will increase.
Disclaimer
The information mentioned in this article is based on astrological opinions, religious texts. Asianet News has not independently verified this. Our only aim is to provide information. Asianet News is not responsible in any way for its accuracy, reliability, or effects.
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