Ghosts Following You? Common Paranormal Beliefs and What They Mean
Different religions talk about the concept of a devil and list out signs of its influence. If you're having constant negative thoughts, can't shake off bad habits, or feel a strange hatred towards God, it could mean an evil entity is affecting you.
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The concept of the devil
Almost every religion and country has a concept of a 'devil'. Some people simply define it as the negative thoughts inside a person. In India, many believe God protects us from such evil. Stories often tell of a powerful being cast out of heaven for rebelling against God.
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Definition of the devil
Christianity sees Satan as the source of all evil. In Islam, he is called Iblis, the leader of evil forces who misleads people. Judaism considers anything that leads humans towards sin as the 'devil'.
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How to find out if a devil is following you?
To check if an evil force is following you, just pay attention to your own thoughts and actions. If you have strange thoughts, bad habits like addiction, a lack of faith, or constant anger, these could be the signs. Having these symptoms might mean you're caught in a cycle of negative energy.
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Possible signs of a devil's influence
When you have an uncontrollable urge for forbidden activities like drinking, drug use, or watching pornography, it might be a possible sign of an evil spirit's influence.
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Hatred towards God
If you are under Satan's influence, you might find yourself trying to undermine God, goodness, and love. When someone questions God, you might find yourself thinking of God as an evil entity. This is also considered a sign of demonic influence.
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Bad desires and justification of mistakes
Everyone gets bad thoughts sometimes, starting with lust, fear, or anger, which can negatively impact your life. These thoughts can be a sign of an evil influence. If you are under the devil's influence, you might start justifying your own mistakes. You'll defend your actions even when you know they are wrong, which only creates more conflict.
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