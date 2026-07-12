Suhana Khan once stepped out wearing a swanky, luxurious watch that can cost one an entire apartment in a city. Keep scrolling to know more.

Suhana Khan is one of the most loved and celebrated star kids who is known for her role in The Archies. The actress is Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's daughter and is known for having some of the most exclusive and swanky accessories one has ever known. Her lifestyle is ultra luxurious and there's no denying that. She is all set to meet the audience once again with her film King, also starring Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh Khan in lead roles. It is said to be a collaboration of a lifetime and fans are elated to see what she has to offer on the big screens

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Suhana's Luxe Watch

Well, let us take you a bit back in time, when she sported this ultra luxurious watch that would put a hole in anyone's pocket. Yes, you read that right. The actress was once spotted wearing a Jaeger-LeCoultre Reverso Tribute Duoface. It is said to be one of the oldest and most storied names in the world of luxury watchmaking. A watch that retails at Rs 1.43 crore. The watch comes with an interesting detail. Yes, the watch's dial can be flipped over, offering two looks for the wearer. According to an Instagram page, The Indian Horology, Suhana wore the Reverso Tribute Duoface Tourbillon at a film's screening back in the day.

What a cost!

As per The Watch Pages website, the watch is worth USD 164,108, approximately Rs 1,43,07,739 or 1.43 crore. The rose gold watch features an alligator leather strap and a white and rose gold dial.