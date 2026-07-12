5 Warning Signs You're Eating Too Much Protein – Don't Ignore These Symptoms
Protein is essential for building muscles, repairing tissues and keeping the body healthy. However, consuming more protein than your body needs can upset its balance and may increase the risk of several health problems over time.
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7 signs that you have too much protein in your body
Protein is a must-have for your body to function well. But too much of a good thing can be bad. Overloading on protein can mess with your body's balance and cause some serious health issues down the line.
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Too much protein increases the workload on the kidneys.
When you eat too much protein, your kidneys have to work extra hard. They need to flush out the excess through urine, which can sometimes lead to dehydration. Let's look at the signs.
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Eating a high-protein diet can cause bad breath.
Your body produces ammonia when it breaks down protein, which can cause bad breath. This gets worse if you're on a low-carb diet, as your body also produces chemicals called ketones that have a strong smell.
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It increases the constant desire to drink water.
Eating a lot of high-protein foods can make you constantly thirsty. This happens because your body gets slightly dehydrated. It needs to use water to flush out a waste product called urea, leaving you feeling parched.
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It can also lead to bloating, gas, and constipation.
High-protein meals often lack fibre, which is crucial for a healthy gut. This can lead to digestive problems like bloating, gas, and constipation. People on low-carb, high-protein diets often report these issues.
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Excess protein will increase the workload of the kidneys.
Too much protein puts a lot of pressure on your kidneys. They have to work overtime to get rid of the extra nitrogen from protein breakdown. If you already have kidney issues, this can make things worse and may even cause damage if not managed.
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Eating too much protein can lead to weight gain.
Surprisingly, eating too much protein can make you gain weight. While a high-protein diet might help you shed a few kilos initially, a recent study found that people who eat a lot of protein have a 90% higher risk of becoming overweight in the long run.
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