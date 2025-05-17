A man from Kalaburagi was arrested for cheating a Bengaluru woman constable of ₹6 lakh by claiming she had horoscope flaws and 15 ghosts in her body. He conducted fake rituals and vanished after taking the money. Police are investigating.

Bengaluru: Police have arrested a man for allegedly cheating a female police constable of around ₹6 lakh by claiming her horoscope had serious flaws and that 15 ghosts resided in her body. The accused, Hemant Bhat (50), a native of Kalaburagi, allegedly convinced the constable to perform various expensive rituals, including a Shanti Puja, to "cure" her problems.

According to officials, Bhat recently told the constable that her frequent illnesses and delayed marriage were due to supernatural forces. He warned her that if she did not perform the rituals he prescribed, her condition would worsen. Alarmed, the constable agreed to the rituals and ended up paying Bhat over ₹6 lakh in instalments.

Contact through TV ad

The constable, who is posted at a police station in the city, had been facing recurring health issues and was struggling to find a suitable marriage partner. On a friend's recommendation, she contacted Bhat after seeing his number in a television advertisement.

After reviewing her horoscope, Bhat claimed she had 15 ghosts in her body and linked them to her health and personal issues. He pressured her to perform a Shanti Puja to rid herself of these so-called spirits.

Rituals conducted in hotel

As instructed by Bhat, the constable booked a room in a private hotel in Koramangala where he performed the rituals. Over time, she handed him more than ₹6 lakh for the ceremonies.

However, her health did not improve following the rituals. When she contacted Bhat seeking a refund, he allegedly refused, switched off his phone, and cut off all communication.

Complaint filed; police investigation on

The constable subsequently filed a complaint at Adugodi police station. Police tracked down Bhat and arrested him. A case of cheating has been registered, and further investigation is underway.

Authorities have urged other potential victims who may have been duped by Bhat to come forward and file complaints.