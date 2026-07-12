How to Make Curry Leaf Chutney in 4 Easy Steps That Stays Fresh for a Month
Looking for a healthy, flavourful condiment? This easy curry leaf chutney is packed with iron, beta-carotene, and antioxidants. It supports hair health, aids digestion, and stays fresh for up to a month when stored properly.
Benefits of Curry Leaf Chutney
Curry leaves are a powerhouse of iron, beta-carotene, and antioxidants. If you want to give your hair roots some much-needed nutrition, just add this chutney to your diet. It helps with gas, indigestion, and bloating, and makes your food taste twice as good! Plus, curry leaves also help balance blood sugar levels. Let's check out the ingredients you'll need.
Ingredients for Curry Leaf Chutney
- Fresh curry leaves
- 1-2 tbsp oil
- 1 tbsp cumin seeds
- 1 tbsp whole coriander seeds
- 10-12 garlic cloves
- 1/2 cup raw peanuts
- 2 tbsp chana dal
- 6-7 dried red chillies
- 1/2 tsp asafoetida (hing)
- 1/4 cup dry coconut
- 1 tsp salt
- 1 tsp amchur powder (dry mango powder)
Method to make Curry Leaf Chutney
- First, wash the curry leaves and roast them in a pan with 2 teaspoons of oil until they're crisp.
- Next, in the same pan, add oil, cumin, coriander, garlic, peanuts, chana dal, and white sesame seeds and roast them well. Also, add 3 to 4 dried red chillies and roast them.
- Third, add the grated coconut and roast it for a short while.
- Finally, let the mixture cool for 1-2 minutes. Transfer everything to a mixer jar and grind it all into a coarse paste along with the curry leaves. Add salt to taste, and your tasty chutney is ready!
What to eat with Curry Leaf Chutney?
You can enjoy this curry leaf chutney with so many dishes! It goes perfectly with idli, dosa, uttapam, and pesarattu. You can also have it with parathas, rotis, dal-rice, or khichdi. It even works great as a spread in sandwiches and wraps or as a side with dhokla. Just store it in an airtight container in the fridge, and it will stay fresh for up to a month.
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