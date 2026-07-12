You can enjoy this curry leaf chutney with so many dishes! It goes perfectly with idli, dosa, uttapam, and pesarattu. You can also have it with parathas, rotis, dal-rice, or khichdi. It even works great as a spread in sandwiches and wraps or as a side with dhokla. Just store it in an airtight container in the fridge, and it will stay fresh for up to a month.