How to easily book confirmed tatkal tickets with THESE tips?

Train travel surges during the festive season, making it difficult to secure confirmed tickets. While Tatkal booking offers a solution, the process can be challenging. This article explains ways to get Tatkal tickets easily.

Railway is one of the most popular modes of transport in India. And millions of people travel by train every day. During the festive season, the number of people traveling by train increases manifold. That's why getting a confirmed ticket these days is a task.

While there is an option to book Tatkal to get a confirmed ticket, the process is not easy. But let's see what can be done to easily get confirmed Tatkal train tickets. Before booking Tatkal tickets, you need to check your internet connection.

In Tatkal booking, you don't get a window of 1-2 minutes. In such a situation, if your internet connection is bad, it will make things difficult. That's why a good internet connection is very important. To book Tatkal, you need to log in at the right time.

Tatkal booking for AC coaches starts daily at 10 am and for sleeper coaches at 11 am. The right time to login is 2-3 minutes before the booking starts. IRCTC offers its customers a special feature called Master List.

In which all the details of the passengers can be filled before starting the booking process. This saves a lot of time while booking. During instant booking, you can also pay through UPI instead of credit or debit card. It saves time.

