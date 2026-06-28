Gardening Tips: 5 Monsoon Flowers to Turn Your Garden Into a Colourful Paradise
Thinking about which flowering plants are best for the monsoon? Wondering if you can grow beautiful flowers in pots during the rains? We've got all the answers to make your garden colourful this season.
Bougainvillea
Bougainvillea is a hardy ornamental plant that bursts into colourful blooms during the monsoon. Available in vibrant shades of magenta, purple, orange, pink and white, it thrives in the rainy season, producing fresh growth and abundant flowers. It is an excellent choice for gardens, fences and balconies.
Hibiscus
Hibiscus is a monsoon favourite, known for its large, eye-catching flowers in red, pink, yellow, orange and white. The increased moisture during the rainy season encourages healthy growth and continuous flowering. It grows well in gardens as well as containers, making it ideal for any space.
Jasmine
Jasmine flourishes during the rainy season, filling the air with its sweet fragrance. The cool, moist weather helps the plant produce clusters of delicate white flowers while keeping the foliage lush and healthy. It is easy to maintain and is perfect for gardens, terraces and courtyards.
Ixora
Ixora is a dense, evergreen shrub that blooms profusely during the monsoon. Its small flowers appear in colourful clusters of red, orange, pink and yellow, instantly brightening any landscape. The plant grows well in both garden beds and pots and requires very little maintenance.
Marigold
Marigold is one of the easiest flowering plants to grow during the rainy season. Its cheerful yellow and orange blossoms add colour to gardens and balconies throughout the monsoon. While the plant needs minimal care, ensuring proper drainage is essential to prevent waterlogging and keep the roots healthy.
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