Getting fit isn't just about tough workouts. The Japanese also follow a rule called 'Hara Hachi Bu', which means they stop eating when they're 80% full. Plus, they start their day with a glass of lukewarm water.

Fitness Mantra: The Japanese 'Towel Stretch' Therapy – Can You Really Get Fit in Just 5 Minutes?

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Today, fitness isn't just about hitting the gym or following a strict diet. Maintaining good body posture and internal balance is also very important. In this context, a simple and effective technique from Japan, the 'Towel Stretch Therapy', has been making waves across the world.

What is this Towel Stretch Therapy?

A Japanese fitness expert, Dr. Toshiki Fukutsudji, developed this method. According to him, the main reason fat gathers around the waist is that our pelvic bones are not in the right position. This exercise helps bring the spine and pelvic bones back to their natural alignment, which in turn tightens the abdominal muscles.

How to do the exercise:

Take a medium-sized towel and roll it into a cylinder shape, about 4 inches thick.

Lie down straight on a yoga mat. Place this towel roll under your lower back, directly in line with your belly button.

Stretch your legs out straight, and position them so that your big toes are touching each other (in a V-shape).

Stretch your arms above your head, with your palms facing the floor and your little fingers touching each other.

Stay in this position for just 5 minutes, breathing deeply and relaxing.

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What are its health benefits?

Posture Correction: It helps fix the poor posture that many of us develop from sitting in front of a computer or mobile phone all day.

Boosts Metabolism: When the body's internal organs return to their correct position, digestion and metabolism become more active. This can indirectly help with weight loss.

Flexibility: It reduces stiffness in the spine and gives the body better flexibility.

Stress Relief: This five-minute quiet practice can calm the mind and reduce mental stress.

The Japanese 'Hara Hachi Bu' Secret:

Exercise alone cannot guarantee fitness. The Japanese follow a rule in their diet called 'Hara Hachi Bu'. This means they eat only until their stomach is 80% full, not 100%. Along with this, drinking lukewarm water right after waking up in the morning is another secret behind their fit bodies.

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A Word from the Experts:

No fitness routine works like magic overnight. The towel stretch therapy helps correct the spine, but it is not the only way to burn fat. A balanced diet and regular walking are essential alongside it. Most importantly, if you have severe back pain or disc problems, you must consult a physiotherapist before trying this exercise.

Fitness is a journey, not a destination. Try adding this simple towel therapy to your daily routine and notice the change in your body! And don't forget to follow expert advice.