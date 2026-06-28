Nora Fatehi's Sizzling Dresses Are All the Party Style Inspiration You Need
Nora Fatehi is a style icon, and there's no denying that. Her fashion looks are killer and our all-time favourite inspo for next gam party at a swanky location. Want to look as confident as her? Keep scrolling!
The glam queen!
When it comes to making a bold fashion statement, Nora Fatehi never misses the mark. From figure-hugging sequinned dresses to classy satin silhouettes and bodycon dresses. Her wardrobe is a masterclass in party glamour. If you want to look as stunning as her, then take style cues from her sizzling dress collection.
Bring on the colours!
This textured leather magenta-hued dress is perfect for your next cocktail party. Classy, elegant, and so fashionable.
Meshy affair!
Every girl must have a cute mesh dress in her wardrobe. They are body-hugging, sporty, cute, and oh-so-chic!
Net is a must!
A stunning black dress with mesh netted sleeves? Yes, please! Gorgeous in all languages.
Embellished details
A sequin or stone-studded dress is an absolute must-have if you want all the spotlight on you at a party. Glam, shiny, and superstar-like!
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