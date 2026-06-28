Hotel Safety Tips: Never Turn On the Lights Immediately—Here's Why
Before switching on the lights in your hotel room, inspect it in the dark. Experts say this helps spot hidden cameras, suspicious objects and bedbugs. Also check doors, windows, the bathroom and under the bed for safety.
Don't Switch On the Lights Immediately
The moment you enter a hotel room, your first instinct may be to turn on the lights. However, travel and safety experts recommend waiting a few moments. Before illuminating the room, take a quick look around in the dark to spot anything unusual that may not be visible once the lights are on.
Scan for Hidden Cameras First
A dark room makes it easier to notice tiny LED lights or blinking indicators that could belong to hidden electronic devices or cameras. Once the lights are switched on, these small signals become much harder to detect. Spending a few seconds observing the room in darkness can help you identify anything suspicious.
Inspect the Bed for Bedbugs
Before settling in, carefully examine the bed, pillows, mattress seams, curtains and furniture corners for signs of bedbugs. White hotel sheets make it easier to spot insects or stains. If you notice anything unusual, request a different room immediately to avoid an uncomfortable stay.
Let Your Eyes Adjust to the Room
Standing in the room for a few moments allows your eyes to adapt to the darkness. This makes it easier to detect unusual movement, suspicious objects or anything that appears out of place. A brief visual inspection can help you identify potential safety concerns before unpacking.
Do a Complete Safety Check
Before switching on the lights and relaxing, inspect key areas of the room, including the door locks, windows, cupboards, bathroom, balcony and the space under the bed. Once you're satisfied that everything is secure and in order, you can turn on the lights and enjoy your stay with peace of mind.
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