Are your plants dropping flowers before they turn into veggies? Try this simple homemade solution with curd and black salt. It gives your plants a new lease of life and boosts your harvest. Here's the full guide.

Terrace Gardening Tips: Are the flowers on your terrace or home garden plants falling off? Or are your plants not producing enough vegetables? Before you spend money on expensive fertilisers, try making this amazing organic solution from two things in your kitchen: curd and black salt. Here’s all you need to know about this easy home remedy that can give your plants a new lease of life.

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These days, terrace gardening is more than just a hobby; it's a part of a healthy lifestyle. Many people want to grow vegetables like tomatoes, chillies, cucumbers, and bottle gourds on their rooftops to eat chemical-free food. But often, even when the plants flower, the flowers drop off before they can turn into vegetables. Sometimes, the vines grow well but don't produce any yield. For such problems, curd and black salt from your kitchen work like a magic potion.

Ingredients for the Homemade Fertiliser

1 litre of sour curd (dahi) or buttermilk (chaas).

A quarter teaspoon of black salt (kala namak).

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Step-by-Step Guide to Making the Organic Fertiliser

First, take a plastic bucket. Add 1 litre of curd or buttermilk to it, along with 1 litre of water and a quarter teaspoon of black salt. Mix everything together well. Cover the mixture with a cloth and place it in a shady spot. For the next 10 days, you need to stir this mixture once a day with a wooden stick. During these 10 days, the good bacteria in the curd will become active and prepare the nutrients that your plants need.

The Right Way to Use It

After 10 days, your 2-litre solution is ready. Now, you need to dilute this by adding 10 litres of fresh water. It's very important to add water; never apply the concentrated solution directly to the plants. For small plants, pour about half a litre of this diluted mixture at the base. For larger vines, use about 1 litre. The best time to do this is either early in the morning or in the evening after the sun has set. You can get the best results by using this solution once every 10 to 15 days.

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A Boon for Vine Vegetables

This organic solution is especially beneficial for vine vegetables like bottle gourd (lauki), ridge gourd (turai), bitter gourd (karela), and cucumber. The calcium and phosphorus in the curd strengthen the plant's roots, while the black salt helps the plant easily absorb nutrients from the soil. This stops the flowers from dropping and results in a much bigger harvest.

Safety Precautions

Do not use metal containers, as the sour curd can react with the metal.

Don't apply this fertiliser when the sun is strong.

Always dilute the mixture with water before giving it to the plants.

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