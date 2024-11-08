How Much Toothpaste Is Right For Healthy Teeth

Everyone uses toothpaste to brush their teeth. Many types of toothpaste are available in the market. However, some people brush their teeth with a lot of toothpaste. But do you know what happens because of this?

article_image1
Oral care and hygiene keep not only our mouth but also our entire body healthy. That's why doctors and health experts say that you should definitely brush your teeth twice a day, in the morning and at night. Brushing twice a day keeps teeth and gums healthy.

article_image2

Also, the bacteria that grow in the mouth at night are also removed. However, some people brush with a small amount, while others brush with too much toothpaste. They think that applying more toothpaste will clean the teeth better. But do you know that brushing your teeth with too much toothpaste does more harm than good?

How much toothpaste should you brush your teeth with?

According to health experts, you should not brush your teeth with too much toothpaste. According to experts, a pea-sized amount of toothpaste is enough to brush your teeth. This amount of paste cleans the teeth.

When children brush, they should be more careful. Children should be given very little toothpaste. Too much of anything is harmful to health. This also applies to toothpaste. Using too much toothpaste damages the health of teeth and gums.

article_image3

Be careful! Using toothpaste for pimples should always be your last resort! Unnecessarily applying paste on pimples can irritate the skin more and worsen the pimples! This can also increase the chances of pimples.

Why is too much toothpaste not good?

Using too much toothpaste damages teeth. The sodium fluoride in toothpaste, which is used to strengthen teeth, damages oral health. This causes cavities in the teeth. Also, problems like fluorosis occur in children. That's why health experts say that less toothpaste should be used to brush teeth.

article_image4

When to use mouthwash?

Many people also use mouthwash. However, if you have any oral problems, you should use it only after consulting a doctor. If your mouth is healthy, you can use mouthwash after brushing. It keeps the mouth fresh. It also prevents bad breath. Mouthwash also helps remove harmful bacteria from the mouth. However, you should use only good mouthwash.

