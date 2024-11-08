Salman Khan once accused Aishwarya Rai of cheating on him with Shah Rukh Khan

Following her breakup with Salman Khan, Aishwarya Rai opened up about his possessive behavior and accusations of infidelity with co-stars, including Shah Rukh Khan and Abhishek Bachchan.

Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai's tumultuous relationship was a major Bollywood headline in the late 90s and early 2000s.

Salman Khan's alleged disruption on the sets of "Chalte Chalte" led to Aishwarya Rai's replacement with Rani Mukerji.

Aishwarya Rai revealed Salman Khan's suspicions and physical altercations during their relationship in an interview.

Salman Khan denied physically harming Aishwarya Rai, claiming he only hurt himself during emotional outbursts.

Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan have seemingly reconciled, while Aishwarya Rai faced career setbacks.

