Salman Khan once accused Aishwarya Rai of cheating on him with Shah Rukh Khan

Following her breakup with Salman Khan, Aishwarya Rai opened up about his possessive behavior and accusations of infidelity with co-stars, including Shah Rukh Khan and Abhishek Bachchan.

article_image1
Author
Team Asianet Newsable
First Published Nov 8, 2024, 6:17 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 8, 2024, 6:17 PM IST

Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai's tumultuous relationship was a major Bollywood headline in the late 90s and early 2000s.

article_image2

Salman Khan's alleged disruption on the sets of "Chalte Chalte" led to Aishwarya Rai's replacement with Rani Mukerji.

article_image3

Aishwarya Rai revealed Salman Khan's suspicions and physical altercations during their relationship in an interview.

article_image4

Salman Khan denied physically harming Aishwarya Rai, claiming he only hurt himself during emotional outbursts.

article_image5

Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan have seemingly reconciled, while Aishwarya Rai faced career setbacks.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Athiya Shetty, KL Rahul announce pregnancy, to welcome their firstborn in 2025; see post

Athiya Shetty, KL Rahul announce pregnancy, to welcome their firstborn in 2025 | See Post

Bigg Boss 18: Sara Afreen Khan to be evicted from house after physical altercation with Avinash Mishra? Read ATG

Bigg Boss 18: Sara Afreen Khan to be evicted from house after physical altercation with Avinash Mishra? Read

Vijay Thamizh Vetri Kazhagam can't win in Tamil Nadu', says Rajinikanth's elder brother RBA

'Vijay's Thamizh Vetri Kazhagam can't win in Tamil Nadu', says Rajinikanth's elder brother

Matthew Perry's former home sold to Indian-origin film producer for whopping price dmn

Matthew Perry's former home sold to Indian-origin film producer for whopping price

Deepika Padukone REVEALS why Ranveer Singh complains about her in family chats ATG

Deepika Padukone REVEALS why Ranveer Singh complains about her in family chats

Recent Stories

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan orders vigilance probe into worm-infested relief supplies in Meppadi dmn

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan orders vigilance probe into worm-infested relief supplies in Meppadi

Army Chief General Dwivedi reviews Western Command's operational preparedness AJR

Army Chief General Dwivedi reviews Western Command's operational preparedness

Wheat flour adulteration: How to check for impurities at home dmn

Wheat flour adulteration: How to check for impurities at home

Is Chiranjeevi planning a 'Tagore' sequel? Wait till you hear who's directing! AJR

Is Chiranjeevi planning a 'Tagore' sequel? Wait till you hear who's directing!

Why do onions make you cry? Here's the answer dmn

Why do onions make you cry? Here's the answer

Recent Videos

Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

Video Icon