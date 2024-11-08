Weather: Kerala to receive heavy rainfall for five days, orange alert in 4 districts including TVM

Kerala braces for heavy rainfall as cyclonic circulation persists over southwest Bay of Bengal, with orange alert issued for 4 districts (Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Kottayam) and yellow alert for 3 districts (Idukki, Ernakulam, Alappuzha).

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala is experiencing intensified rainfall as a cyclonic circulation continues to persist over the southwest Bay of Bengal. The orange alert, originally issued for three districts, has now been extended to four, with Kottayam added to the list of areas expected to receive heavy rainfall.

The cyclonic circulation is forecast to strengthen into a low-pressure area within the next 48 hours, moving towards the Tamil Nadu-Sri Lanka coast. Additionally, another cyclonic circulation is located over the southeast Arabian Sea and Lakshadweep, contributing to the ongoing weather conditions.

As a result, the state is likely to continue experiencing heavy rainfall in the coming days, particularly in central and southern Kerala, where conditions are expected to worsen today. A yellow alert has been issued for Idukki, Ernakulam, and Alappuzha districts, indicating moderate rainfall. At the same time, an orange alert is in place for Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, and Kottayam districts, where intense rainfall is expected.

The remaining seven districts, from Thrissur to Kasaragod, are also likely to experience rainfall, with isolated heavy showers in some areas.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) defines an orange alert as indicating rainfall between 115.6 mm and 204.4 mm within 24 hours, while a yellow alert signifies rainfall between 64.5 mm and 115.5 mm. The public has been advised to exercise caution, as thunderstorms may accompany the rain.

