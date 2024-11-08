Deepika to Arjun Kapoor: 6 celebs who battled depression after breakup

Entertainment
Katrina Kaif experienced depression after her 2016 breakup with Ranbir Kapoor, leading to excessive sleep and a diagnosis from her doctor.
Raveena Tandon revealed in an interview her struggle with depression following a past breakup.
Arjun Kapoor recently opened up about his experience with depression after his split from Malaika Arora.
Deepika Padukone's breakup with Ranbir Kapoor led to depression and even suicidal thoughts.
Popular singer Neha Kakkar battled depression after her breakup with actor Himansh Kohli.
Ankita Lokhande experienced severe emotional distress and contemplated suicide after separating from Sushant Singh Rajput.