Black Apples Are Real! Discover Where These Rare and Mysterious Fruits Grow
Red and green apples are familiar, but black apples are a rare sight. Discover the Black Diamond apple, a distinctive variety grown in Tibet's Himalayan region, and learn what makes its dark purple skin so unusual.
Region where black apples grow
We usually eat red or green apples, but these shiny black ones are totally different. People call them Black Diamond Apples. Farmers grow them in the Nyingchi region of Tibet, China. The high mountain altitude and the huge temperature drop between day and night give these apples their deep purple or black colour. You will not find them easily in regular markets, which makes them quite expensive. They look stunning and carry loads of health benefits.
Very good for health
Black Diamond Apples come loaded with dietary fibre, vitamins, and antioxidants. They contain natural compounds called anthocyanins that protect your cells from damage. The high fibre content keeps your digestion smooth and prevents constipation. You also feel full for a longer time after eating them, which stops unnecessary snacking. These nutrients actively boost your immunity and protect your heart. But remember, regular apples also give you similar health benefits.
For eye health
The nutrients in these black apples can improve your eye health. However, doctors have no solid proof that they completely prevent cancer or heart diseases. You should just eat them as part of a balanced diet instead of treating them like magic medicine. Always check for freshness and quality rather than just looking at the colour when you buy apples. Make sure you wash them thoroughly before taking a bite. Do not worry if you cannot afford these pricey black apples, because eating our regular everyday apples also keeps you perfectly fit.
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