The nutrients in these black apples can improve your eye health. However, doctors have no solid proof that they completely prevent cancer or heart diseases. You should just eat them as part of a balanced diet instead of treating them like magic medicine. Always check for freshness and quality rather than just looking at the colour when you buy apples. Make sure you wash them thoroughly before taking a bite. Do not worry if you cannot afford these pricey black apples, because eating our regular everyday apples also keeps you perfectly fit.