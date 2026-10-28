Let's look at some fibre-rich fruits that can help relieve constipation, improve digestion and keep your gut healthy. Including these fruits in your daily diet can support smoother bowel movements, promote better digestive health and help maintain a healthy gut.

A healthy diet is super important for your gut. Let's check out some high-fiber fruits that help prevent constipation and boost your gut health.

1. Orange

Packed with Vitamin C and fiber, oranges are great for fighting constipation and keeping your gut happy.

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2. Guava

Guavas are loaded with fiber. Eating them helps improve digestion and protects your gut health.

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3. Banana

Having fiber-rich bananas is an easy way to get rid of constipation and maintain a healthy gut.

4. Apple

Apples have plenty of fiber. They do a great job at preventing constipation and keeping your gut in top shape.

5. Passion Fruit

Eating fiber-rich passion fruit helps with better digestion and takes care of your gut health.

6. Pear

Pears are packed with dietary fiber. Eating them boosts digestion and supports a healthy gut.

7. Kiwi

Kiwis are full of fiber. Adding them to your diet helps clear constipation, improves digestion, and keeps your gut healthy.