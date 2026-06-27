Renault Kwid: New Facelift Set to Challenge Alto K10, Big Buzz Ahead!
Renault is all set to launch the Kwid facelift in India on July 3. Word is that the car will come with a fresh new design and some extra features, making the competition heat up.
The new Renault Kwid
The new Kwid facelift
According to the leaked info, the new Kwid facelift won't be a complete overhaul. Instead, Renault is giving it cosmetic updates like a new front grille, a redesigned bumper, and updated LED lighting and tail lamp designs. These changes will bring the car's look in line with Renault's new design language, making it look even more attractive.
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New Kwid features
Hatchback lineup
The Kwid has been on sale in the Indian market for over a decade and remains Renault's most affordable car. After recently launching the new generation Duster and its 7-seater version, Renault is now refreshing its hatchback lineup with this Kwid facelift.
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Competition for Maruti
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