3 5 Image Credit : renault

New Kwid features

The cabin is also expected to get some important updates. We might see a larger touchscreen infotainment system, a fully digital instrument cluster, and minor tweaks to the dashboard. However, there will be no major mechanical changes. The car will continue with the existing 1.0-litre, 3-cylinder petrol engine, which produces 65 bhp of power and 96 Nm of torque. The 5-speed manual and 5-speed AMT gearbox options will also be carried over.