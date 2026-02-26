Holi Skincare Tips: Apply These 4 Things Before Playing to Protect Your Skin Well
Harsh ‘pakka rang’ can be tough to remove and harmful for skin. Before stepping out to play Holi, apply these four protective layers to create a barrier and prevent colours from sticking.
Most of us play Holi during the day, so you must apply sunscreen with SPF 30 or more. This will protect you from tanning and sunburn. It also helps by not letting the colour set on your skin.
Also Read: Holi 2026 Date Confusion: Will It Be Celebrated on March 3 or March 4? Read On
If your skin is on the drier side, first apply a good moisturiser or cold cream. This will keep your skin soft and stop the colour from going too deep. Also, to prevent colour from getting inside your nails, apply a coat of nail polish before playing. Don't forget to oil your hair! And remember, don't take a hot water bath after playing, and avoid scrubbing your face too hard.
On Holi, try to play with organic colours or even flowers. Some people use 'pakka' or chemical-based colours on the face, which can seriously damage your skin. For some, it can ruin their face completely. So, don't let anyone put such colours on you, and you shouldn't use them on others either.
Also Read: Holi 2026: Must-Follow Skincare Tips to Protect Your Skin Before Playing Colors
Explore the latest Lifestyle News covering fashion, wellness, travel, Food and Recipes, and more. Stay updated with trending Health News, fitness tips, and expert insights to inspire your daily living. Discover personalized lifestyle trends that keep you stylish and informed. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for everything that adds value to your everyday life.