Holi 2026 Date Confusion: Will It Be Celebrated on March 3 or March 4? Read On
Holi 2026 brings excitement but also confusion about the exact date, as Falgun Purnima spans two days and a lunar eclipse coincides with the festival, raising doubts about celebrations this year widely.
Know the correct date of Holi 2026
According to scriptures, we perform Holika Dahan on the Purnima tithi of Falgun month. The next day, on the Pratipada tithi of Chaitra month, we celebrate Dhuredi by playing with colours. But this time, there's a big mix-up with the dates for both Holika Dahan and Dhuredi. Even experts are divided. We asked Ujjain's astrologer, Pt. Nalin Sharma, to clear up the confusion about the correct Holi date.
When to Perform Holika Dahan in 2026?
Astrologer Pt. Nalin Sharma says Chaturdashi will end at 5:55 PM on Monday, March 2, and Purnima will begin. The Purnima tithi will last until 5:08 PM on Tuesday, March 3. This means Purnima will last the entire night of March 2. So, performing Holika Dahan on this night is best. Remember to do it during Bhadra's 'puchh kaal', which is from 1:25 AM to 2:37 AM.
When to Play Holi in 2026?
Usually, we celebrate Dhuredi, the festival of colours, the day after Holika Dahan. But not this time. The Purnima tithi will continue till 5 PM on March 3. Because of the lunar eclipse on this day, many places will celebrate Holi with colours on the next day, which is Wednesday, March 4.
Chandra Grahan and Sutak Timing on 3 March 2026
The first lunar eclipse of 2026 will happen on March 3. Since it will be visible in India, its Sutak period will also be observed here. According to scientists, the eclipse will start at 3:20 PM IST and end at 6:47 PM. The Sutak will begin at 6:20 AM and end with the eclipse. The total duration is 3 hours and 27 minutes, but it will only be visible in India for the last 17 minutes.
Disclaimer
The information in this article is as per astrologers' guidance. We are only a medium for sharing this information. Readers should treat this content for informational purposes only.
Explore the latest Lifestyle News covering fashion, wellness, travel, Food and Recipes, and more. Stay updated with trending Health News, fitness tips, and expert insights to inspire your daily living. Discover personalized lifestyle trends that keep you stylish and informed. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for everything that adds value to your everyday life.