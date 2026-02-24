The first lunar eclipse of 2026 will happen on March 3. Since it will be visible in India, its Sutak period will also be observed here. According to scientists, the eclipse will start at 3:20 PM IST and end at 6:47 PM. The Sutak will begin at 6:20 AM and end with the eclipse. The total duration is 3 hours and 27 minutes, but it will only be visible in India for the last 17 minutes.



