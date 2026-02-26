Planning your Holi party menu? Try these six easy, crowd-pleasing snacks, from Bread Pakoda and Paneer Tikka to Fruit Chaat. Quick to prepare, delicious, and perfect for festive gatherings with kids too.

After all the fun and rang-barse, kids get super tired and hungry. You need snacks that are not just tasty but also filling. Here are some great options, from veg cutlets to fruit chaat, that work for everyone, from kids to elders.

Bread Pakoda for Holi

You can't go wrong with Bread Pakoda at a Holi party. It's a classic! To save time, just boil the potatoes and prepare the masala filling a day before. On Holi morning, all you have to do is stuff the bread, dip it in besan batter, and deep fry. The kids will absolutely love it.

Veg Cutlet

Crispy cutlets are a favourite across all age groups. For veg cutlets, you'll again need boiled potatoes. Mix them with finely chopped carrots, peas, beans, green chillies, ginger-garlic, and fresh coriander. Add salt, red chilli powder, and garam masala, mix well, and shape them into patties. Coat them with bread crumbs and cornflour, and then shallow fry them on a tawa. If you want, you can deep fry them too.

Dahi Bhalla

After playing in the sun, a cool and light snack is just what you need. Dahi Bhalla is the perfect option. Just remember to soak the urad dal a day in advance. You can also fry the bhallas beforehand. When the kids ask for a snack, just soak the bhallas in water, squeeze, and serve with dahi, a little imli chutney, and some masala on top.

Fruit Chaat for Nutrition

This snack is a great way to keep things light amidst all the heavy, fried food. Just chop up some grapes, bananas, guavas, and apples. Sprinkle some chaat masala, black salt, and a squeeze of lemon juice, and your fruit chaat is ready!

Spring Roll

The sight of crispy, crunchy spring rolls makes everyone's mouth water, from kids to adults. You can easily buy spring roll sheets online. Just fill them with your favourite chopped veggies and deep fry them to golden perfection.

Paneer Tikka

Paneer Tikka is a healthy and tasty option that doesn't need a lot of oil. It's another great choice for a Holi snack. You can easily make it in an oven, on a tawa, or even in an air fryer.

