Holi is almost here! Try these easy moong, aloo, and sabudana papad recipes—they’re simple, require few ingredients, and add the perfect crispy crunch to your festive feast.

Instant Holi Papad Recipes: Holi is celebrated with full josh all over India. Among the many special dishes made for the occasion, papad is a must-have. People serve guests sweets like gujiya, along with papad and chips. In many homes, the prep for making papad starts well in advance. So, here are three types of papad you can easily make at home for Holi.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Moong Dal Papad

You can easily make moong dal papad for Holi. It's not just tasty, but also light on the stomach. Let's check out the recipe.

250 grams moong dal, or as much as you need

4-5 black peppercorns

1 teaspoon jeera (cumin seeds)

A pinch of heeng (asafoetida)

A little papad khar or baking soda

Salt to taste

How to Make It

First, clean the moong dal properly and grind it into a fine flour. In this flour, mix the black pepper, jeera, heeng, papad khar or baking soda, and salt.

Knead a stiff dough using lukewarm water. Remember, the stiffer the dough, the crispier your papads will be.

Apply a little oil on the dough and pound it well in a heavy mortar or pestle for 10-15 minutes. This makes the dough soft.

Make long rolls from the dough and cut them into small pieces. Apply a little oil on these small balls and roll them out as thin as possible with a rolling pin.

Spread the rolled papads on a cotton cloth. After drying them in the sun for 1-2 days, store them once they are completely dry.

Ingredients for Aloo Papad

2 large raw potatoes

1 small teaspoon jeera

2 finely chopped green chillies

Finely chopped hara dhania (coriander leaves)

How to Make It

Peel both raw potatoes well and cut them into small pieces. Wash them 2-3 times with water. Pressure cook the potato pieces with 2 cups of water and one teaspoon of sendha namak (rock salt) on medium flame for 2 whistles.

Once the potatoes cool down, grind them in a mixer to make a smooth batter. Add jeera, green chillies, coriander, and salt to taste to the batter and mix well.

Using a spoon, spread small portions of the batter onto a plastic sheet. Once they are completely dry, you can store them. For Holi, you can roast them directly on a flame instead of deep-frying them in oil.

Sabudana Papad

You can also make sabudana papad for Holi. It's packed with fibre, Omega-3 fatty acids, vitamins, and minerals, which can be very good for your health. You can even eat it during a fast (vrat). Let's get to the recipe and ingredients.

Ingredients for Sabudana Papad

Sabudana (tapioca pearls)

Black pepper powder

Ghee

Water

Sabudana Papad Recipe