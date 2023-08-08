Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Here's everything you need to know about Miso soup

    First Published Aug 8, 2023, 8:04 PM IST

    Miso soup is a traditional Japanese soup made from a paste called miso, which is typically made from fermented soybeans combined with other ingredients like rice or barley. It's a staple in Japanese cuisine and is often served as a side dish or a part of a meal, commonly enjoyed with breakfast, lunch, or dinner.

    Here's everything you need to know about miso soup:

    Ingredients:

    1. Miso Paste: The central ingredient of miso soup, miso paste is a fermented mixture of soybeans, salt, and sometimes other grains like rice or barley. There are various types of miso paste, each with its own flavor profile, ranging from sweet and mild to strong and salty.

    2. Dashi: This is the base broth of miso soup. It's typically made from kombu (dried kelp) and bonito flakes (dried fish flakes), although vegetarian and vegan versions can also be made using only kombu or other seaweed-based products.

    3. Additional Ingredients: Miso soup often includes other ingredients such as tofu, seaweed (like wakame), sliced green onions, mushrooms (like shiitake), and vegetables (like daikon radish, carrots, and spinach).

    Preparation:

    1. Dashi Preparation: To make dashi, kombu is soaked in water and then gently simmered. Bonito flakes are often added after the kombu has steeped to infuse the broth with a savory, umami flavor. The resulting liquid is strained to remove the solids.

    2. Miso Paste Addition: Once the dashi is prepared, the miso paste is added to the broth. It's important not to boil the miso, as high heat can destroy some of its delicate flavors. Instead, the miso paste is gently whisked into the hot but not boiling broth until it's fully dissolved.

    3. Additional Ingredients: After the miso paste is fully incorporated, additional ingredients like tofu, seaweed, sliced green onions, mushrooms, and vegetables are added. These ingredients can vary based on personal preferences and regional variations.

    Health Benefits: Miso soup is not only delicious but also offers several health benefits:

    • Probiotics: Due to the fermentation process, miso is a source of beneficial probiotics that can support gut health.
    • Protein: The addition of tofu and sometimes seafood provides a source of protein.
    • Vitamins and Minerals: Miso is rich in vitamins and minerals, including B vitamins, vitamin E, and minerals like zinc and copper.
    • Low in Calories: Miso soup is generally low in calories, making it a suitable option for those looking to maintain or lose weight.
    Variations: There are countless variations of miso soup based on regional preferences, seasonal ingredients, and personal tastes. Some might include seafood like clams or shrimp, while others might focus on a vegetarian or vegan approach.

    Cultural Significance: Miso soup holds cultural significance in Japanese cuisine. It's often served as a symbol of comfort, nourishment, and hospitality. In Japanese households, it's not uncommon for miso soup to be enjoyed as a daily ritual.

    In conclusion, miso soup is a flavorful and nutritious dish deeply rooted in Japanese culinary tradition. Its versatility, rich flavors, and health benefits have contributed to its popularity not only in Japan but also around the world. 

