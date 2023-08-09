Here is how you can make yummy red velvet cheesecake at home

Making a red velvet cheesecake at home can be a delicious and impressive dessert. Here's a basic recipe to guide you through the process:

Baking times and temperatures can vary, so keep an eye on the cheesecake as it bakes to ensure it doesn't overcook.

Ingredients: For the Red Velvet Crust: 1 1/2 cups of crushed chocolate cookies or graham crackers

1/4 cup of unsweetened cocoa powder

1/4 cup of melted butter

2 tablespoons of granulated sugar

Red food coloring (as needed)

For the Cheesecake Filling: 24 oz (680g) cream cheese, softened

1 cup of granulated sugar

3 large eggs

1 teaspoon of vanilla extract

1/4 cup of sour cream

1/4 cup of buttermilk

2 tablespoons of all-purpose flour

1 tablespoon of cocoa powder

1 tablespoon of red food coloring

For the Cream Cheese Topping: 8 oz (225g) cream cheese, softened

1/4 cup of powdered sugar

1/2 teaspoon of vanilla extract

1 cup of heavy whipping cream

Instructions: Prepare the Crust: Preheat your oven to 325°F (165°C).

In a bowl, mix the crushed cookies or graham crackers, cocoa powder, melted butter, and granulated sugar until well combined.

Add a few drops of red food coloring until the crust reaches your desired red color.

Press the crust mixture into the bottom of a 9-inch (23cm) springform pan to form an even layer.

Bake the crust in the preheated oven for about 10 minutes, then remove and let it cool.

Prepare the Cheesecake Filling: In a large mixing bowl, beat the softened cream cheese until smooth and creamy.

Gradually add the granulated sugar and continue beating until well combined.

Add the eggs one at a time, mixing well after each addition.

Mix in the vanilla extract, sour cream, and buttermilk until smooth.

Sift in the flour and cocoa powder, and mix until just combined.

Add the red food coloring and mix until the batter is uniformly red.

Assemble and Bake: Pour the cheesecake filling over the prepared crust in the springform pan.

Tap the pan gently on the counter to release any air bubbles.

Place the pan on a baking sheet to catch any potential leaks.

Bake in the preheated oven for about 50-60 minutes or until the edges are set but the center is slightly jiggly.

Turn off the oven, crack the oven door open, and let the cheesecake cool in the oven for about 1 hour.

Remove the cheesecake from the oven and refrigerate it for at least 4 hours or overnight to set.

Prepare the Cream Cheese Topping: In a bowl, beat the softened cream cheese until smooth.

Add the powdered sugar and vanilla extract and mix until well combined.

In a separate bowl, whip the heavy whipping cream until stiff peaks form.

Gently fold the whipped cream into the cream cheese mixture until smooth. Decorate and Serve:

Remove the chilled cheesecake from the springform pan.

Spread the cream cheese topping over the top of the cheesecake.