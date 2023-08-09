Here is how you can make yummy red velvet cheesecake at home
Making a red velvet cheesecake at home can be a delicious and impressive dessert. Here's a basic recipe to guide you through the process:
Baking times and temperatures can vary, so keep an eye on the cheesecake as it bakes to ensure it doesn't overcook.
Ingredients:
For the Red Velvet Crust:
- 1 1/2 cups of crushed chocolate cookies or graham crackers
- 1/4 cup of unsweetened cocoa powder
- 1/4 cup of melted butter
- 2 tablespoons of granulated sugar
- Red food coloring (as needed)
For the Cheesecake Filling:
- 24 oz (680g) cream cheese, softened
- 1 cup of granulated sugar
- 3 large eggs
- 1 teaspoon of vanilla extract
- 1/4 cup of sour cream
- 1/4 cup of buttermilk
- 2 tablespoons of all-purpose flour
- 1 tablespoon of cocoa powder
- 1 tablespoon of red food coloring
For the Cream Cheese Topping:
- 8 oz (225g) cream cheese, softened
- 1/4 cup of powdered sugar
- 1/2 teaspoon of vanilla extract
- 1 cup of heavy whipping cream
Instructions:
Prepare the Crust:
- Preheat your oven to 325°F (165°C).
- In a bowl, mix the crushed cookies or graham crackers, cocoa powder, melted butter, and granulated sugar until well combined.
- Add a few drops of red food coloring until the crust reaches your desired red color.
- Press the crust mixture into the bottom of a 9-inch (23cm) springform pan to form an even layer.
- Bake the crust in the preheated oven for about 10 minutes, then remove and let it cool.
Prepare the Cheesecake Filling:
- In a large mixing bowl, beat the softened cream cheese until smooth and creamy.
- Gradually add the granulated sugar and continue beating until well combined.
- Add the eggs one at a time, mixing well after each addition.
- Mix in the vanilla extract, sour cream, and buttermilk until smooth.
- Sift in the flour and cocoa powder, and mix until just combined.
- Add the red food coloring and mix until the batter is uniformly red.
Assemble and Bake:
- Pour the cheesecake filling over the prepared crust in the springform pan.
- Tap the pan gently on the counter to release any air bubbles.
- Place the pan on a baking sheet to catch any potential leaks.
- Bake in the preheated oven for about 50-60 minutes or until the edges are set but the center is slightly jiggly.
- Turn off the oven, crack the oven door open, and let the cheesecake cool in the oven for about 1 hour.
- Remove the cheesecake from the oven and refrigerate it for at least 4 hours or overnight to set.
Prepare the Cream Cheese Topping:
- In a bowl, beat the softened cream cheese until smooth.
- Add the powdered sugar and vanilla extract and mix until well combined.
- In a separate bowl, whip the heavy whipping cream until stiff peaks form.
- Gently fold the whipped cream into the cream cheese mixture until smooth.
Decorate and Serve:
- Remove the chilled cheesecake from the springform pan.
- Spread the cream cheese topping over the top of the cheesecake.