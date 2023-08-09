Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Here is how you can make yummy red velvet cheesecake at home

    Making a red velvet cheesecake at home can be a delicious and impressive dessert. Here's a basic recipe to guide you through the process:

    Baking times and temperatures can vary, so keep an eye on the cheesecake as it bakes to ensure it doesn't overcook. 

    Ingredients:

    For the Red Velvet Crust:

    • 1 1/2 cups of crushed chocolate cookies or graham crackers
    • 1/4 cup of unsweetened cocoa powder
    • 1/4 cup of melted butter
    • 2 tablespoons of granulated sugar
    • Red food coloring (as needed)
    For the Cheesecake Filling:

    • 24 oz (680g) cream cheese, softened
    • 1 cup of granulated sugar
    • 3 large eggs
    • 1 teaspoon of vanilla extract
    • 1/4 cup of sour cream
    • 1/4 cup of buttermilk
    • 2 tablespoons of all-purpose flour
    • 1 tablespoon of cocoa powder
    • 1 tablespoon of red food coloring
    For the Cream Cheese Topping:

    • 8 oz (225g) cream cheese, softened
    • 1/4 cup of powdered sugar
    • 1/2 teaspoon of vanilla extract
    • 1 cup of heavy whipping cream
    Instructions:

    1. Prepare the Crust:

      • Preheat your oven to 325°F (165°C).
      • In a bowl, mix the crushed cookies or graham crackers, cocoa powder, melted butter, and granulated sugar until well combined.
      • Add a few drops of red food coloring until the crust reaches your desired red color.
      • Press the crust mixture into the bottom of a 9-inch (23cm) springform pan to form an even layer.
      • Bake the crust in the preheated oven for about 10 minutes, then remove and let it cool.
    Prepare the Cheesecake Filling:

    • In a large mixing bowl, beat the softened cream cheese until smooth and creamy.
    • Gradually add the granulated sugar and continue beating until well combined.
    • Add the eggs one at a time, mixing well after each addition.
    • Mix in the vanilla extract, sour cream, and buttermilk until smooth.
    • Sift in the flour and cocoa powder, and mix until just combined.
    • Add the red food coloring and mix until the batter is uniformly red.
    Assemble and Bake:

    • Pour the cheesecake filling over the prepared crust in the springform pan.
    • Tap the pan gently on the counter to release any air bubbles.
    • Place the pan on a baking sheet to catch any potential leaks.
    • Bake in the preheated oven for about 50-60 minutes or until the edges are set but the center is slightly jiggly.
    • Turn off the oven, crack the oven door open, and let the cheesecake cool in the oven for about 1 hour.
    • Remove the cheesecake from the oven and refrigerate it for at least 4 hours or overnight to set.
            Prepare the Cream Cheese Topping:

    • In a bowl, beat the softened cream cheese until smooth.
    • Add the powdered sugar and vanilla extract and mix until well combined.
    • In a separate bowl, whip the heavy whipping cream until stiff peaks form.
    • Gently fold the whipped cream into the cream cheese mixture until smooth. 

      Decorate and Serve:

    • Remove the chilled cheesecake from the springform pan.
    • Spread the cream cheese topping over the top of the cheesecake.
