    Here are 7 ways tohow to keep long distance friendships alive

    First Published Aug 5, 2023, 6:17 PM IST

    Keeping a long-distance friendship alive requires effort and communication from both parties involved. Here are some tips to help maintain a strong and meaningful long-distance friendship.

    article_image1

    Regular Communication: Stay in touch through various means such as phone calls, video chats, texting, or social media. Agree on a communication schedule that works for both of you, but also be flexible and understanding if unexpected events come up.

    article_image2

    Share Your Lives: Share the happenings in your life, both big and small. Keep each other updated about your daily activities, major milestones, and challenges. This will help you feel connected and involved in each other's lives.

    article_image3

    Celebrate Special Occasions: Remember birthdays, anniversaries, and other important milestones. Send each other cards, gifts, or thoughtful messages to show you care and are thinking of them on these special days.

    article_image4

    Create Shared Experiences: Despite the distance, find ways to create shared experiences. You can watch a movie or TV show together while video chatting, play online games, or start a virtual book club. This will help create shared memories and strengthen your bond.

    article_image5

    Be a Good Listener: Pay attention to what your friend is saying and actively listen. Show empathy and support when they share their joys or struggles. A supportive ear can make a big difference in maintaining a close friendship.

    article_image6

    Surprise Each Other: Occasionally surprise your friend with unexpected gestures like a surprise video call, a heartfelt letter, or a small gift. These surprises can make your friend feel appreciated and valued.

    article_image7

    Plan Visits: Whenever possible, plan visits to see each other in person. Meeting face-to-face can solidify your connection and make the friendship feel more real.

    article_image8

    Be Understanding: Understand that life gets busy, and sometimes one or both of you might not be able to respond immediately. Be patient and understanding if your friend takes some time to reply.

