Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Here are 7 ways to make organic flags on Independence day

    First Published Aug 12, 2023, 6:29 PM IST

    Creating organic flags for Independence Day is a unique and eco-friendly way to celebrate the occasion. Here are seven creative ideas to make organic flags:

    article_image1

    Image: Getty

    Remember to consider the environment and the materials you're using when creating your organic flag. Opt for materials that are biodegradable, reusable, or sustainable to minimize the environmental impact. These creative ideas will not only make your Independence Day celebration special but also promote a greener approach to festivities.


     

    article_image2

    Image: Getty

    Fruit Flag Platter: Arrange fruits like strawberries (red), blueberries (blue), and bananas (white) in the pattern of the national flag on a large platter. This edible flag not only looks appealing but also provides a healthy snack for your Independence Day celebration.

    article_image3

    Image: Getty

    Cloth Patchwork Flag: Create a flag using organic fabric patches in red, white, and blue. You can sew or glue these patches onto a larger piece of organic fabric to make a flag that's both sustainable and visually appealing.

    article_image4

    Image: Getty

    Flower Flag Arrangement: Use red, white, and blue flowers from your garden or a local flower shop to create a living flag arrangement. Plant flowers in a rectangular pattern to mimic the flag's design and let them bloom naturally in their colors.

    article_image5

    Image: Getty

    Seed Paper Flag: Craft a flag using seed paper, which is biodegradable and can be planted after use. Cut the seed paper into the shape of a flag and decorate it with natural dyes or pressed flowers.

    article_image6

    Image: Getty

    Herb Garden Flag: Plant an herb garden in the shape of your national flag. Choose herbs with red, white, and blue colors in their foliage, such as red basil, white lavender, and blue rosemary. Arrange them in the pattern of the flag and let them grow naturally.

    article_image7

    Image: Getty

    Recycled Wood Flag: Gather reclaimed or repurposed wood pieces to create a rustic flag. Paint or stain the wood in the flag's colors and assemble them to form the flag's design. This can be a striking decoration for your Independence Day celebration.

    article_image8

    Image: Getty

    Sand Art Flag: If you're celebrating at the beach, create a temporary flag using sand. Use red and blue sand or natural colorants to outline the flag's design on the beach, letting the natural color of the sand be the white portion.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Creating unforgettable family memories: 7 fun activities to enjoy with kids MIS

    Creating unforgettable family memories: 7 fun activities to enjoy with kids

    Say goodbye to office stress with these 6 refreshing yoga poses LMA

    Say goodbye to office stress with these 6 refreshing yoga poses

    Building lasting bonds: 10 fun friendship-building activities for kids MIS

    Building lasting bonds: 10 fun friendship-building activities for kids

    Nurturing love: Building a healthy, fulfilling relationship MIS

    Nurturing love: Building a healthy, fulfilling relationship

    Maida menace: 6 alarming health concerns of white flour LMA

    Maida menace: 6 alarming health concerns of white flour

    Recent Stories

    Creating unforgettable family memories: 7 fun activities to enjoy with kids MIS

    Creating unforgettable family memories: 7 fun activities to enjoy with kids

    Say goodbye to office stress with these 6 refreshing yoga poses LMA

    Say goodbye to office stress with these 6 refreshing yoga poses

    Officials arrest Indian-American doctor in US for masturbating next to minor on flight; check details AJR

    Officials arrest Indian-American doctor in US for masturbating next to minor on flight; check details

    Building lasting bonds: 10 fun friendship-building activities for kids MIS

    Building lasting bonds: 10 fun friendship-building activities for kids

    Kerala Boat race: Veeyapuram Chundan clinches Nehru Trophy 2023 anr

    Kerala Boat Race: Veeyapuram Chundan clinches Nehru Trophy 2023

    Recent Videos

    History in the making, former J&K DGP on Centre's new CrPC, IPC move

    History in the making, former J&K DGP on Centre's new CrPC, IPC move

    Video Icon
    Captured on CCTV: UP BJP leader shot dead in Moradabad

    Captured on CCTV: UP BJP leader shot dead in Moradabad

    Video Icon
    Watch Golden Retriever's adorable interaction with burglar makes internet buzz AJR

    Watch: Golden Retriever's adorable interaction with burglar makes internet buzz

    Video Icon
    Pakistan trying to revive terrorism in the South Kashmir

    Pakistan trying to revive terrorism in the South Kashmir

    Video Icon
    Ghaziabad Delivery boy rescues minor girl from stray dogs in residential society (WATCH)

    Ghaziabad: Delivery boy rescues minor girl from stray dogs in residential society

    Video Icon