Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Here are 7 ways to declutter your handbag

    First Published Sep 8, 2023, 8:00 PM IST

    Keeping your handbag organized and clutter-free can save you time and make it easier to find what you need. Here are seven ways to declutter your handbag:

    article_image1

    Image: Getty

    The key to decluttering your handbag is to only carry what you need on a daily basis. By periodically evaluating and organizing the contents of your bag, you can keep it tidy and make your daily routine more efficient.

    article_image2

    Image: Getty

    Empty It Out: Start by completely emptying your handbag. This allows you to assess what's inside and decide what you need to keep and what can be removed.

    article_image3

    Image: Getty

    Sort and Purge: Go through the items you've taken out and decide what's essential. Remove any trash, old receipts, or unnecessary items that have accumulated.

    article_image4

    Image: Getty

    Categorize Items: Group similar items together. For example, place all your makeup products in one pouch or compartment, your keys in another, and your wallet in its designated pocket.

    article_image5

    Image: Getty

    Use Organizers: Invest in small pouches, organizers, or purse inserts to help keep your items separated and organized within your handbag. These can prevent smaller items from getting lost in the bottom of your bag.

    article_image6

    Image: Getty

    Minimize Makeup: Carry only the makeup items you use daily or for touch-ups. Leave behind items you rarely use to save space and reduce clutter.

    article_image7

    Image: Getty

    Limit Receipts and Papers: Dispose of receipts and papers you don't need immediately. If necessary, keep a small envelope or folder in your bag for important documents to prevent them from getting crumpled or lost.

    article_image8

    Image: Getty

    Regularly Clean Out: Make it a habit to declutter your handbag regularly, perhaps once a week or at the end of each day. This will prevent items from piling up and ensure your bag stays organized.

