Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Here are 7 ways to beat insomnia and have peaceful sleep at night

    First Published Jul 1, 2023, 7:40 PM IST

    You could find it easier to sleep at night if you practise routines like mindfulness meditation and take supplements like magnesium. There are further actions you may take to alter your habits and way of life if you have insomnia to improve your ability to fall asleep. Here are some suggestions for overcoming insanity.

    article_image1

    Image: Getty

    Sitting quietly and breathing slowly and steadily is the practise of mindfulness meditation. You pay attention to the rise and fall of your breath, body, thoughts, feelings, and sensations. Numerous health advantages of mindfulness meditation complement a healthy lifestyle that encourages sound sleep. It is supposed to lessen stress, enhance focus, and strengthen immunity.

    article_image2

    Image: Getty

    When you haven't slept well all week, it can be tempting to sleep in on the weekends. To educate your body to awaken at a regular time, however, if you have insomnia, you should rise at the same time each day.

    article_image3

    Image: Getty

    Caffeine's effects can continue for up to 24 hours, therefore there is a good probability that it will interfere with sleep. For the first few hours after intake, alcohol may have a sedative effect, but it might then cause numerous awakenings and a restless night's sleep. 

    article_image4

    Image: Getty

    Yoga has been found to improve the quality of sleep. Additionally, yoga may reduce stress while enhancing physical and mental attention. Aim to practise for a few longer sessions each week and at least 20 minutes per day.

    article_image5

    Image: Getty

    If you frequently find yourself daydreaming when in bed, think about scheduling some time, perhaps after supper, to reflect on the day and make goals for the next. Avoiding doing these things while attempting to sleep. 

    article_image6

    Image: Getty

    In a 2015 study, researchers discovered that massage therapy helps persons with insomnia by enhancing the quality of their sleep and reducing daytime dysfunction. It might also lessen discomfort, anxiety, and depressive symptoms.

    article_image7

    Image: Getty

    Magnesium is a mineral that occurs naturally. It can aid in stress relief and muscular relaxation. This is supposed to promote sound sleep habits. Sleep is aided by lavender, which also lessens discomfort and elevates mood. It is believed to be more effective when taken orally.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios
    Powered by the Tomorrow.io Weather API

    RELATED STORIES

    From promoting heart health to weight management: Blueberry is a wonder fruit ATG EAI

    From promoting heart health to weight management: Blueberry is a wonder fruit

    Hair care 7 tips for clean and healthy tresses gcw eai

    Hair care: 7 tips for clean and healthy tresses

    Bananas to Oats: 5 Super foods to combat morning fatigue ATG EAI

    Bananas to Oats: 5 Super foods to combat morning fatigue

    Numerology Prediction for July 1 2023 Here is what you can expect today as per your birth number gcw

    Numerology Prediction for July 1, 2023: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    Here aretop 7 food items that can cause acne adc

    Here are top 7 food items that can cause acne

    Recent Stories

    Masala to Cheese: 6 Corn chaat dishes for monsoons vma

    Masala to Cheese: 6 Corn chaat dishes for monsoons

    From promoting heart health to weight management: Blueberry is a wonder fruit ATG EAI

    From promoting heart health to weight management: Blueberry is a wonder fruit

    Prasanth Varma's Hanu-Man release date revealed; releasing on THIS date ATG

    Prasanth Varma's Hanu-Man release date revealed; releasing on THIS date

    7 tips for beautiful healthy nails gcw eai

    Lifestyle 101: 7 tips for beautiful, healthy nails

    Ritabhari Chakraborty SEXY gallery: Actress slays, raises temperature with tempting photos ADC

    Ritabhari Chakraborty SEXY gallery: Actress slays, raises temperature with tempting photos

    Recent Videos

    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter vma

    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter

    Video Icon
    Dam Doom Daiyya: JayK and his team talk about the conception, execution of this banger music video MAH

    Dam Doom Daiyya: JayK and his team talk about the conception, execution of this banger music video

    Video Icon
    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon