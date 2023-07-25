Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Here are 7 smart ways to cook using a microwave

    First Published Jul 25, 2023, 10:04 PM IST

    Cooking healthy foods in a microwave can be quick and convenient. Here are seven ways to prepare nutritious meals using a microwave.

    article_image1

    Image: Getty

    Remember to use microwave-safe containers and cover the dishes to prevent splattering. Additionally, consider stirring or rotating the food during the cooking process to ensure even heating. While microwaving is a convenient method for healthy cooking, it's essential to balance it with other cooking methods to maintain a diverse and nutritious diet.


     

    article_image2

    Image: Getty

    Steaming: Microwave steaming is a healthy cooking method that helps retain the nutrients in vegetables. Place the chopped vegetables in a microwave-safe bowl with a small amount of water, cover it with a microwave-safe lid or microwave-safe plastic wrap, and steam until tender.

    article_image3

    Image: Getty

    Poaching: Poaching is a gentle cooking technique suitable for fish and eggs. Add water or broth to a microwave-safe dish, place the fish or eggs in the liquid, and cook at a lower power setting until they are cooked through.

    article_image4

    Image: Getty

    Baking: You can bake healthy dishes like sweet potatoes, apples, or winter squash in the microwave. Pierce the skin of the food with a fork to allow steam to escape, and then microwave until tender.

    article_image5

    Image: Getty

    Reheating: Use the microwave to reheat previously cooked healthy meals, like soups, stews, and grains. This method is quick and prevents the loss of nutrients that may occur with extended heating on the stovetop.

    article_image6

    Image: Getty

    Softening: Microwave can be used to soften ingredients like frozen fruits for smoothies or dried fruits for recipes. Simply place the fruits in a microwave-safe container and heat for a short time until they soften.

    article_image7

    Image: Getty

    Omelets and Frittatas: You can make a quick and healthy omelet or frittata in the microwave. Beat eggs with vegetables and seasonings, pour the mixture into a microwave-safe dish, and cook until set.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    5 popular Momos that are favourite in India vma eai

    5 popular Momos that are favourite in India

    5 all-time popular Biscuits loved by people in India vma eai

    5 all-time popular Biscuits loved by people in India

    5 surprising benefits of drinking Buttermilk on your daily health vma eai

    5 surprising benefits of drinking Buttermilk on your daily health

    5 benefits of Sabudana Khichdi for your Health vma eai

    5 benefits of Sabudana Khichdi for your Health

    5 Health benefits of eating Bajra Khichdi vma eai

    5 Health benefits of eating Bajra Khichdi

    Recent Stories

    Here are 7 food items to have if you have gastiritis ADC EIA

    Here are 7 food items to have if you have gastiritis

    WATCH SpiceJet aircraft catches fire at Delhi airport during maintenance work snt

    WATCH: SpiceJet aircraft catches fire at Delhi airport during maintenance work

    Football Eden Hazard turns down Inter Miami offer osf

    Eden Hazard turns down Inter Miami offer

    WATCH Two pilots killed as Canadair plane fighting wildfires in Greece crashes snt

    WATCH: Two pilots killed as Canadair plane fighting wildfires in Greece crashes

    From Alur Chop to Chanar Cutlet: 7 best vegetarian Bengali snacks ADC EIA

    From Alur Chop to Chanar Cutlet: 7 best vegetarian Bengali snacks

    Recent Videos

    WHO explains how heat harms you and how you can protect yourself

    WHO explains: How does heat harm you? How can you protect yourself?

    Video Icon
    Do you know why sailors on aircraft carriers wear colourful jackets? WATCH

    Do you know why sailors on aircraft carriers wear colourful jackets? WATCH

    Video Icon
    The Drive EP15: Top 4 motorcycles to buy in India in 2023 snt

    The Drive EP15: Top 4 motorcycles to buy in India in 2023 - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Ready to discuss Manipur issue in Parliament, truth must come out before country: Amit Shah (WATCH) snt

    Ready to discuss Manipur issue in Parliament, truth must come out before country: Amit Shah (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Delhi Pragati maidan complex shines for G20 Meet: Watch stunning transformation AJR

    Delhi's Pragati maidan complex shines for G20 Meet: Watch stunning transformation

    Video Icon