Here are 7 smart ways to cook using a microwave

Cooking healthy foods in a microwave can be quick and convenient. Here are seven ways to prepare nutritious meals using a microwave.

Remember to use microwave-safe containers and cover the dishes to prevent splattering. Additionally, consider stirring or rotating the food during the cooking process to ensure even heating. While microwaving is a convenient method for healthy cooking, it's essential to balance it with other cooking methods to maintain a diverse and nutritious diet.



Steaming: Microwave steaming is a healthy cooking method that helps retain the nutrients in vegetables. Place the chopped vegetables in a microwave-safe bowl with a small amount of water, cover it with a microwave-safe lid or microwave-safe plastic wrap, and steam until tender.

Poaching: Poaching is a gentle cooking technique suitable for fish and eggs. Add water or broth to a microwave-safe dish, place the fish or eggs in the liquid, and cook at a lower power setting until they are cooked through.

Baking: You can bake healthy dishes like sweet potatoes, apples, or winter squash in the microwave. Pierce the skin of the food with a fork to allow steam to escape, and then microwave until tender.

Reheating: Use the microwave to reheat previously cooked healthy meals, like soups, stews, and grains. This method is quick and prevents the loss of nutrients that may occur with extended heating on the stovetop.

Softening: Microwave can be used to soften ingredients like frozen fruits for smoothies or dried fruits for recipes. Simply place the fruits in a microwave-safe container and heat for a short time until they soften.

Omelets and Frittatas: You can make a quick and healthy omelet or frittata in the microwave. Beat eggs with vegetables and seasonings, pour the mixture into a microwave-safe dish, and cook until set.