Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Here are 7 skin benefits of using sandalwood regularly

    First Published Jun 28, 2023, 8:13 PM IST

    In Indian culture, sandalwood, or Chandana as it is known in Sanskrit, has a sacred and spiritual importance. Sandalwood has several uses besides medicine, such as a cooling agent and for other purposes. Today, this substance has also found a specific position in the cosmetic revolution. There are many efficient sandalwood face packs available that can provide you skin that is perfect. Learn about the advantages of sandalwood and how to use it to combat heat and infections.

    article_image1

    Image: FreePik

    Sandalwood's calming and anti-inflammatory characteristics shield the skin from inflammatory conditions like dermatitis and psoriasis without resulting in any unfavourable side effects like itchiness, peeling, scars, or redness.

    article_image2

    Image: FreePik

    There are a few methods to include sandalwood in your beauty regimen, but always remember to conduct a patch test to see if it is suitable for your skin type first.

    article_image3

    Image: FreePik

    Sandalwood is a proven anti-aging ingredient that can help minimise the look of wrinkles and fine lines on the skin. Additionally, it functions as a natural treatment for pimples and acne. You can add sandalwood oil to bath water for a calming and aromatic soak or use it as a natural perfume.

    article_image4

    Image: FreePik

    Facilitates relaxation: An efficient natural treatment for stress and anxiety, sandalwood oil has a relaxing impact on the body and mind. It can aid in promoting relaxation and lowering tension when coupled with almond oil, which has a calming smell.

    article_image5

    Image: FreePik

    Might help treat acne: Your skin may develop pimples, blackheads, or whiteheads due to the inflammatory skin condition known as acne (5). Acne is reported to respond well to the use of sandalwood oil (3). 

    article_image6

    Image: FreePik

    May help treat hyperpigmentation: A major component of sandalwood, alpha-santalol, prevents the development of tyrosinase, a family of enzymes essential to the colouring of the skin. Sandalwood oil is advantageous for addressing skin pigmentation issues because it contains a lot of alpha-santalol.

    article_image7

    Image: FreePik

    Make a paste by combining 2 tablespoons of rose water with sandalwood powder. For oily skin, apply a uniform coating and wash it off after 10 to 15 minutes. Make a paste with 2 teaspoons of sandalwood powder and plant-based milk for dry skin. After 10-15 minutes, rinse off. 

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios
    Powered by the Tomorrow.io Weather API

    RELATED STORIES

    Red Fort to Hauz Khas: Historical places to visit when in Delhi ATG

    Red Fort to Hauz Khas: Historical places to visit when in Delhi

    Eid al Adha 2023 From Arziyan to Noore Khuda listen to energetic dance numbers and melodious tunes ADC

    Eid al-Adha 2023: From Arziyan to Noor-e-Khuda, listen to energetic dance numbers and melodious tunes

    Eid al-Adha 2023: Saudi Arabia to India, special rituals in different countries MSW

    Eid al-Adha 2023: Saudi Arabia to India, special rituals in different countries

    Red Fort to Purana Qila: 10 forts in Delhi to take you back in time ATG

    Red Fort to Purana Qila: 10 forts in Delhi to take you back in time

    Eid al-Adha 2023: Delhi to Kolkata, best places in India to go on food walks with your family MSW

    Eid al-Adha 2023: Delhi to Kolkata, best places in India to go on food walks with your family

    Recent Stories

    Viewpoint Eid ul-Adha: Sacrifice is not a show-off

    Eid ul-Adha: Sacrifice is not for show-off, avoid it

    If cow slaughter continues, there will be disturbance in Karnataka, warns BJP

    If cow slaughter continues, there will be disturbance in Karnataka, warns BJP

    ODI World Cup 2023: West Indies on the brink of Elimination as Super Six stage begins osf

    ODI World Cup 2023: West Indies on the brink of Elimination as Super Six stage begins

    Karnataka govt tweaks Anna Bhagya scheme; to pay BPL card holders for 5 kg food grains

    Karnataka govt tweaks Anna Bhagya scheme; to pay BPL card holders for 5 kg food grains

    ODI World Cup 2023: HPCA ready to host 5 matches at picturesque Dharamshala stadium; laud historic moment snt

    ODI World Cup 2023: HPCA ready to host 5 matches at picturesque Dharamshala stadium; laud historic moment

    Recent Videos

    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter vma

    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter

    Video Icon
    Dam Doom Daiyya: JayK and his team talk about the conception, execution of this banger music video MAH

    Dam Doom Daiyya: JayK and his team talk about the conception, execution of this banger music video

    Video Icon
    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon