Here are 7 skin benefits of using sandalwood regularly

In Indian culture, sandalwood, or Chandana as it is known in Sanskrit, has a sacred and spiritual importance. Sandalwood has several uses besides medicine, such as a cooling agent and for other purposes. Today, this substance has also found a specific position in the cosmetic revolution. There are many efficient sandalwood face packs available that can provide you skin that is perfect. Learn about the advantages of sandalwood and how to use it to combat heat and infections.

Sandalwood's calming and anti-inflammatory characteristics shield the skin from inflammatory conditions like dermatitis and psoriasis without resulting in any unfavourable side effects like itchiness, peeling, scars, or redness.

There are a few methods to include sandalwood in your beauty regimen, but always remember to conduct a patch test to see if it is suitable for your skin type first.

Sandalwood is a proven anti-aging ingredient that can help minimise the look of wrinkles and fine lines on the skin. Additionally, it functions as a natural treatment for pimples and acne. You can add sandalwood oil to bath water for a calming and aromatic soak or use it as a natural perfume.

Facilitates relaxation: An efficient natural treatment for stress and anxiety, sandalwood oil has a relaxing impact on the body and mind. It can aid in promoting relaxation and lowering tension when coupled with almond oil, which has a calming smell.

Might help treat acne: Your skin may develop pimples, blackheads, or whiteheads due to the inflammatory skin condition known as acne (5). Acne is reported to respond well to the use of sandalwood oil (3).

May help treat hyperpigmentation: A major component of sandalwood, alpha-santalol, prevents the development of tyrosinase, a family of enzymes essential to the colouring of the skin. Sandalwood oil is advantageous for addressing skin pigmentation issues because it contains a lot of alpha-santalol.

Make a paste by combining 2 tablespoons of rose water with sandalwood powder. For oily skin, apply a uniform coating and wash it off after 10 to 15 minutes. Make a paste with 2 teaspoons of sandalwood powder and plant-based milk for dry skin. After 10-15 minutes, rinse off.