Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Here are 7 sexist thoughts you must never propagate at work

    First Published Jul 2, 2023, 7:51 PM IST

    In order to maintain a respectful and inclusive workplace environment, it is important to avoid making sexist comments or engaging in any form of discriminatory behavior. Here are some examples of statements that should never be said at the workplace:

    article_image1

    Image: Getty

    On various ocassions, we have been subjected to unfair play at work due to sexist thoughts and approaches of co-workers or the management. Here are a few statements we must let go off immediately for a safer workplace. 

    article_image2

    Image: Getty

    Making derogatory remarks about someone's gender or making sexist jokes or using gender-based stereotypes to demean or belittle someone's abilities or qualifications.

    article_image3

    Image: Getty

    Engaging in unwanted or unwelcome advances, sexual comments, or innuendos and dismissing or downplaying the contributions or ideas of individuals based on their gender.
     

    article_image4

    Image: Getty

    Excluding or marginalizing individuals from opportunities or decision-making processes based on their gender.

     

    article_image5

    Image: Getty

    Failing to address or take action against instances of sexism or gender-based discrimination in the workplace.

    article_image6

    Image: Getty

    Ignoring or disregarding complaints or concerns related to gender-based discrimination or harassment.

    article_image7

    Image: Getty

    Interrupting or talking over someone based on their gender. In most cases when men don't let women speak and interrupt them, its called 'mansplaining'.

    article_image8

    Image: Getty

    Assuming that someone's role or responsibilities are determined by their gender and someone is more capable than the other not based on their merit but because they are males or females. 

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios
    Powered by the Tomorrow.io Weather API

    RELATED STORIES

    Skincare routine to Balanced diet -7 ways to look younger than your age RBA EAI

    Skincare routine to Balanced diet -7 ways to look younger than your age

    10 Effective Tips to Keep Your House Smelling Fresh During Monsoon MSW EAI

    10 Effective Tips to Keep Your House Smelling Fresh During Monsoon

    Delightful baby food recipes: 7 wholesome options for your little one AJR EAI

    Delightful baby food recipes: 7 wholesome options for your little one

    What is rippling muscle disease? Late bodybuilding icon Jo Lindner's rare condition explained snt

    What is rippling muscle disease? Late bodybuilding icon Jo Lindner's rare condition explained

    Gym Etiquette: 5 Essential Dos and Don'ts for a Safe and Effective Workout MSW EAI

    Gym Etiquette: 5 Essential Dos and Don'ts for a Safe and Effective Workout

    Recent Stories

    Odisha train tragedy: One month later, Railways' report points to 'human error' snt

    Odisha train tragedy: One month later, Railways' report points to 'human error'

    tennis Wimbledon 2023: Medvedev lauds Djokovic as 'greatest tennis player'; admires his resilience osf

    Wimbledon 2023: Medvedev lauds Djokovic as 'greatest tennis player'; admires his resilience

    Tom Cruise to Chris Hemsworth - Top 7 highest paid Hollywood actors MSW

    Tom Cruise to Chris Hemsworth - Top 7 highest paid Hollywood actors

    SPOTTED From Alia Bhatt to Kartik Aaryan, check your favourite stars who got PAPPED today ADC

    SPOTTED: From Alia Bhatt to Kartik Aaryan, check your favourite stars who got PAPPED today!

    Monalisa SEXY video Bhojpuri actress Pawan Singh BOLD bedroom song Diya Gul Kara goes viral WATCH RBA

    Monalisa SEXY video: Bhojpuri actress, Pawan Singh's BOLD bedroom song ‘Diya Gul Kara’ goes viral-WATCH

    Recent Videos

    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter vma

    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter

    Video Icon
    Dam Doom Daiyya: JayK and his team talk about the conception, execution of this banger music video MAH

    Dam Doom Daiyya: JayK and his team talk about the conception, execution of this banger music video

    Video Icon
    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon