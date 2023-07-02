Here are 7 sexist thoughts you must never propagate at work

In order to maintain a respectful and inclusive workplace environment, it is important to avoid making sexist comments or engaging in any form of discriminatory behavior. Here are some examples of statements that should never be said at the workplace:

On various ocassions, we have been subjected to unfair play at work due to sexist thoughts and approaches of co-workers or the management. Here are a few statements we must let go off immediately for a safer workplace.

Making derogatory remarks about someone's gender or making sexist jokes or using gender-based stereotypes to demean or belittle someone's abilities or qualifications.

Engaging in unwanted or unwelcome advances, sexual comments, or innuendos and dismissing or downplaying the contributions or ideas of individuals based on their gender.



Excluding or marginalizing individuals from opportunities or decision-making processes based on their gender.





Failing to address or take action against instances of sexism or gender-based discrimination in the workplace.

Ignoring or disregarding complaints or concerns related to gender-based discrimination or harassment.

Interrupting or talking over someone based on their gender. In most cases when men don't let women speak and interrupt them, its called 'mansplaining'.

Assuming that someone's role or responsibilities are determined by their gender and someone is more capable than the other not based on their merit but because they are males or females.