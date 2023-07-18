Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Here are 7 reasons why you should avoid bleaching your face

    First Published Jul 18, 2023, 9:49 PM IST

    Bleaching the face refers to using chemical agents, typically containing hydrogen peroxide or other bleaching agents, to lighten the skin tone by reducing the melanin content. While some people may choose to bleach their face to address issues like hyperpigmentation or dark spots, there are several reasons why you should be cautious about bleaching your face:

    article_image1

    Image: Getty

    It's essential to remember that beauty comes in all shades, and it's crucial to embrace and take care of your natural skin tone. If you have concerns about your skin's appearance or any skin issues, it's best to consult a dermatologist or skincare professional for safe and effective solutions tailored to your specific needs.


     

    article_image2

    Image: Getty

    Skin Irritation: Bleaching agents can be harsh on the skin, leading to irritation, redness, and even chemical burns, especially for those with sensitive skin.

    article_image3

    Image: Getty

    Allergic Reactions: Some individuals may be allergic to the ingredients in bleaching products, which can cause severe allergic reactions and skin rashes.

    article_image4

    Image: Getty

    Increased Sun Sensitivity: Bleaching can make your skin more sensitive to sunlight, increasing the risk of sunburn and sun damage.

    article_image5

    Image: Getty

    Uneven Skin Tone: Improper bleaching can result in uneven skin tone, leaving some areas of your face lighter or darker than others.

    article_image6

    Image: Getty

    Skin Discoloration: Overuse or misuse of bleaching products can lead to a condition known as ochronosis, which causes the skin to darken permanently.

    article_image7

    Image: Getty

    Thinning of the Skin: Bleaching agents can weaken the skin's protective barrier and lead to thinning of the skin, making it more susceptible to damage and aging.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios
    Powered by the Tomorrow.io Weather API

    RELATED STORIES

    Weight Loss: 5 Incredible ways in which Mangoes are beneficial vma eai

    Weight Loss: 5 Incredible ways in which Mangoes are beneficial

    Cleansing to Oil Control: 5 Incredible benefits of using Multani Mitti on your Face vma eai

    Cleansing to Oil Control: 5 Incredible benefits of using Multani Mitti on your Face

    5 revolutionary benefits that Juicy Watermelons have on your Health vma eai

    5 revolutionary benefits that Juicy Watermelons have on your Health

    Oranges to Papaya: 5 juicy Fruits to aid you in Skincare vma eai

    Oranges to Papaya: 5 juicy Fruits to aid you in Skincare

    From Muscle growth to nutrition, know how protein powders can be beneficial for your health LMA

    From Muscle growth to nutrition, know how protein powders can be beneficial for your health

    Recent Stories

    Explore the multiple health benefits of tamarind ADC EIA

    Explore the multiple health benefits of tamarind

    Varun Tej enjoys romantic coffee date with fiancee Lavanya Tripathi, check out adorable photos ADC

    Varun Tej enjoys romantic coffee date with fiancee Lavanya Tripathi, check out adorable photos

    Teenagers add these 7 best Agatha Christie novels to collection ADC EIA

    Teenagers, add these 7 best Agatha Christie novels to your collection

    5 most popular Pakistani Songs which are rage in India vma eai

    5 most popular Pakistani Songs which are loved in India

    Weight Loss: 5 Incredible ways in which Mangoes are beneficial vma eai

    Weight Loss: 5 Incredible ways in which Mangoes are beneficial

    Recent Videos

    Men hold nude protest In Raipur; demand action against employees with fake caste certificates WATCH AJR

    Men hold nude protest In Raipur; demand action against employees with fake caste certificates | WATCH

    Video Icon
    The Drive EP14: 4 Best 7-seater MPVs in India in 2023 - WATCH snt

    The Drive EP14: 4 Best 7-seater MPVs in India in 2023 - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Peace yet to return to Manipur Weightlifter Mirabai Chanu appeals to PM Modi

    'Peace yet to return to Manipur...' Weightlifter Mirabai Chanu appeals to PM Modi (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Unmanned naval surface vehicles blew up bridge to Crimea that Vladimir Putin opened

    'Unmanned naval surface vehicles' blew up bridge to Crimea that Vladimir Putin opened (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Himachal Pradesh: Cloudburst wreaks havoc in Kullu, several houses washed away; one dead WATCH AJR

    Himachal Pradesh: Cloudburst wreaks havoc in Kullu, several houses washed away; one dead | WATCH

    Video Icon